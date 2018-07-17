Pete Davidson may have proposed to Ariana Grande with a $93,000 engagement ring but the necklace he gave to his fiancée is priceless.

The Saturday Night Live star, 24, shut down speculation that he gave Grande and his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David the same “8418” pendant which holds special significance to Davidson because it is the badge number worn by his late father Scott, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City.

“Actually I didn’t give that to my ex. Yes she had one but it was a replica,” the comedian wrote in a response to a fan who criticized him for re-gifting the pendant.

“I had a bunch of replicas made. My sister and grandpa also have one. The one that Ari has is the one my dad actually died in and the he wore his entire career and the one I’ve worn for over 17 years,” said Pete, who confirmed in May that he and David had split after two years of dating.

“I’ve actually never taken it off other for SNL or work. So it means a lot to me,” he added.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Splash

On Monday, the engaged couple was all smiles as they held hands during a date in New York City. Grande, 24, was spotted wearing the special pendant around her neck.

This isn’t the first time the pair has honored Davidson’s father.

She has the number tattooed on the top of her foot, and Davidson, 24, has the same numbers inked on his left forearm.

RELATED: Every Single Tattoo Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande Have Gotten to Make Their Love Permanent

Ariana Grande

And Davidson has previously defended his choice to give the pendant to Grande.

On Saturday, he quickly jumped to the singer’s defense after a fan commented, “No girl should ever wear your dad’s chain. So disrespectful.”

RELATED: See Ariana Grande’s Entire Beauty Evolution – from Dark Brown Curls to a Platinum Ponytail

Davidson replied, “For ur information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiancé. She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

Grande left a comment too, telling her fiancé, “I love u more than anything.”

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May.