Pete Davidson 'Didn't Even Know' Bishop's Embrace with Ariana Grande 'Happened Until After'

Pete Davidson is opening up about that awkward embrace between his fiancée Ariana Grande and Bishop Charles E. Ellis III at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral in August.

“We didn’t even know it happened until after,” the Saturday Night Live star, 24, recalled during an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show. “It’s not cool and I feel really bad. We both don’t think that was intentional. He’s a really tall guy, she’s very little.”

Since the funeral, Ellis apologized for touching Grande, 25, too close to her chest during their televised interaction, which some people thought was inappropriate.

Ellis also said he regretted saying he initially thought the pop star was a new menu item at Taco Bell. In the moment, Grande appeared to take the joke in stride, as she proceeded to laugh and give Ellis a hug.

“He was trying to be funny. He did a stupid joke, he’s a pastor. He did a s—ty joke, broadcast it on TV. S—ty situation,” Davidson said. “I feel bad for the guy.”

Ellis previously told the Associated Press, “I personally and sincerely apologize to Ariana and to her fans and to the whole Hispanic community. When you’re doing a program for nine hours you try to keep it lively, you try to insert some jokes here and there.”

He added, “It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast. … I don’t know I guess I put my arm around her. Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.”

Also during his conversation with Stern, the comedian, who proposed to Grande in June, said he’s “never been prouder” than when former president Bill Clinton appeared to be ogling the singer at the funeral.

Several fans previously criticized Grande for the black mini dress she wore to the Queen of Soul’s funeral.

“I’m sorry but Ariana Grande dress is too short for a funeral,” one fan tweeted, while another user even suggested that Grande’s dress, which stopped above her knees, was disrespectful and classless.

Meanwhile, Grande recently got emotional on social media in a series of tweets after her team announced she is taking some much-needed time off.

“Can I pls have one okay day. just one. pls,” wrote Grande, adding “I’m so f—ing tired pls.”

Ahead of the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 — where Davidson’s show SNL won for variety sketch series— Grande’s team announced she would be skipping the show along with the comedian.

The awards show came 10 days after Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old. She previously opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman tour in May of 2017.