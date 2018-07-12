Bye, SNL! Pete Davidson Has a 'New Job' — as a Backup Dancer for Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson has already duetted with Ariana Grande. And now it looks like he’s ready to join his fiancée’s dance squad!

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian posted a few black and white photos to Instagram, taken as he posed with eight of Grande’s male dancers.

“Check out my new job,” Davidson teased in the caption, the pic showing how well he blended in with the team.

Grande, 25, joined him and the boys for the impromptu photoshoot soon — jumping on Davidson’s shoulders in a series of snaps both also shared online.

They were all together backstage at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day Event in Brooklyn, New York, where Grande was performing alongside Julia Michaels, Kelsea Ballerini, and Alessia Cara.

Costumed in a pair of orange parachute pants and a sparkling bandeau top, Grande sang a handful of her hits, including “Dangerous Woman,” as well as two singles off her upcoming new album Sweetener: “The Light Is Coming” and “No Tears Left to Cry.”

She also closed out the show with a choreographed dance with umbrellas, appropriately set to “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/Getty

Before the concert, Grande and Davidson were photographed holding hands while leaving their Manhattan abode.

He wore a pink Wu-Tang shirt, blue track pants and white sneakers — a look he accessorized with dark shades and a strap bag. Grande was in a black crop “New York’ T-shirt, ripped jeans and black boots.

Their hand-holding continued in the car, in video she posted on her Instagram Stories.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande MEGA

It’s been a whirlwind summer for Grande and Davidson.

The newly engaged couple, who have been dating since May, have been spending time together in the Big Apple amid Davidson’s break from SNL. Grande, meanwhile, is weeks away from the release of Sweetener.

Of course, photographers have been following their every move — catching the couple in the midst of multiple PDAs.

Paparazzi need not track Grande and Davidson, though — the two haven’t been shy about showing off their love on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Birthday Girl Ariana Grande Has ‘Everything’ She ‘Ever Wanted’ with Fiancé Pete Davidson

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11. Then, Davidson confirmed the engagement while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

The feeling is definitely mutual.

“I have no wish,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday, labeling a picture of her iPhone’s lock screen at 11:11 p.m. — which showed a smiling Davidson. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

Both have marked their love in permanent ink too.

In June, Davidson got a tattoo of a black bunny mask — an accessory Grande wore on the cover art for her last album Dangerous Woman. He also had the initials “AG” tattooed on his hand.

Meanwhile early this month, Grande was spotted sporting new ink on the top of her foot: “8418,” the badge number worn by the Saturday Night Live actor’s dad, firefighter Scott Davidson, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.