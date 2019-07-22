Image zoom A$AP Rocky Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A person involved with the street altercation which led to A$AP Rocky’s arrest, who had been suspected of committing assault against the rapper and his entourage, will not be prosecuted.

“In the case concerning an American artist who has been arrested on suspicion of assault since July 5, a counter-notice was also made against an injured party in the case,” Swedish prosecutors said in a press release, sharing that the “injured party was suspected of abuse, assault and attempted assault.”

“The person who filed the counter-notice repeatedly asks the other person to leave. When he refuses to leave, the other person first pushes him away and then takes a grip around the other persons neck and lifts him away a few meters,” said Senior Public Prosecutor Daniel Suneson, detailing the beginning of the street event.

The prosector adds that in this incident, the subsequent actions taken by the person constitute self-defense.

“In this situation, the person throws his headphones on the notifier, and tries to hand out battles, which may be considered as right to self-defense,” Suneson added.

Image zoom A$AP Rocky ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Swedish Court Orders A$AP Rocky Detained for Two Weeks Pending Assault Investigation

A$AP Rocky previously detailed the events leading up to the arrest in a series of videos, which appeared to show the beginning of the street incident.

In the footage, A$AP Rocky and his entourage are approached by two young men on the street when an argument between the groups breaks out. One person from the rapper’s crew, whom the rapper later claimed was his bodyguard, can be heard telling the two men to “go that way — you following us” and another person can be heard saying, “Nobody wants to fight with you bro.”

A$AP Rocky explained the incident in the caption of the video.

“So a few drug addicts are not my fans,” he claimed. “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”

Image zoom A$AP Rocky Victor Boyko/Getty

The 30-year-old music star, né Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm on July 2 following a street altercation for suspected assault, along with three others who were involved in the incident.

Following two weeks of detainment in a Swedish jail as prosecutors continued their investigation, it was announced on July 19 that the rapper would be spending another six days behind bars after being deemed a flight risk.

The prosecutor now has until Thursday, July 25 to decide whether to charge the rapper or not.

RELATED: A$AP Rocky Allegedly Being Held in ‘Inhumane Conditions’ While Detained in Sweden: Source

In the weeks since his arrest, Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have used their connections to the White House to get President Donald Trump involved.

A source recently told PEOPLE that after hearing from the couple, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushne brought it to the attention of the President, who agreed that “something just needed to be checked to make sure things were appropriate.”

Trump reportedly contacted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been “working tirelessly to make sure that this case is resolved in the most appropriate and fair way for an American citizen,” the source said. Since then, A$AP Rocky’s team has been in contact with the White House, giving periodic updates and making requests.

On Friday, Trump announced on Twitter that he would be calling the prime minister of Sweden to help free the rapper.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

A$AP Rocky’s arrest took place after he performed at the Smash hip-hop festival in Stockholm. Prior to his trip to Sweden, the rapper had performed in Paris and also posted photos from a trip to Japan. Since the arrest, A$AP Rocky has missed several scheduled performances including those scheduled for the Open’er Festival in Poland and Longitude in Ireland.