Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Relationship Timeline

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and girlfriend Perrie Edwards (R) pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019

Little Mix pop star Perrie Edwards has found her "Sweet Melody" in soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain first sparked relationship rumors in November 2016 when the singer was spotted attending one of Oxlade-Chamberlain's Arsenal games from his personal box. She later confirmed the relationship with a sweet Instagram snap in February 2017. Since then, the couple have welcomed their first child, son Axel, and got engaged.

"I've learnt that it's nice to be with someone who takes you as you are," Edwards told Notion Magazine in 2019. "He's like, perfection. He's not too much, he's not too clingy, but he's not too cool for school. He's got a perfect balance, he's super supportive of everything I do, which is so nice. He just wants the best for me, as do I him. So it's just a lovely balanced healthy relationship, and I love it. It's a breath of fresh air."

From growing their family to accidentally leaking Little Mix songs, here's everything to know about Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's relationship.

January 15, 2015: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain meets Little Mix for the first time

In an early 2015 interview with BT Sport, Oxlade-Chamberlain met Little Mix for the first time — though his future fiancée wasn't even there! During the interview, which Edwards missed, the group discussed the NBA London Game they were attending later that night. But during the chat, Jesy Nelson tried to play matchmaker between Oxlade-Chamberlain and another member of Little Mix, Jade Thirlwall.

Reporter Helen Skelton asked Oxlade-Chamberlain if he would "protect" the girls in case they were accidentally hit by a ball during the game. Nelson responded that "Jade needs protecting. Jade's very diddy, and she's single, as well." The soccer player joked that he was "sure [he] can help out." At the time, Edwards was still engaged to One Directioner Zayn Malik.

August 2015: Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik end their engagement

PEOPLE exclusively reported that Malik ended his engagement to Edwards in August 2015. The couple got engaged in 2013.

November 24, 2016: Perrie Edwards attends one of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Arsenal games

In November 2016, The Sun first reported that Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain were spending time together. The rumors came after Edwards was spotted attending the North London Derby — a nickname for the rivalry between Arsenal F.C. (Oxlade-Chamberlain's team at the time) and Tottenham Hotspur — from the soccer star's personal box. The Sun confirmed that Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain had previously enjoyed secret dates at his London home, but Edwards wanted to keep the relationship relatively quiet following her public break-up with Malik in 2015.

December 11, 2016: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain supports Little Mix at The X Factor finale

Various U.K. tabloids reported that Oxlade-Chamberlain was in the audience as Little Mix performed at the finale of The X Factor. After the show, Oxlade-Chamberlain was seen posing for selfies with fans before heading backstage. Singing hits like "Oops" and "Touch," the group's performance came five years to the day after they won the show in 2011.

January 9, 2017: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are spotted out together for the first time

Early the next year, Edwards and the athlete were spotted out together for the first time by an eagle-eyed fan. Photos obtained by The Sun showed the couple grabbing a meal together at a North London cafe.

January/February 2017: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain confirm their relationship on Instagram

Edwards confirmed their relationship by sharing a sweet snap of Oxlade-Chamberlain sitting next to the pair's dogs. However, the singer deleted the pic shortly after, convincing fans they had already split.

But on Feb. 5, 2017, Edwards confirmed their relationship once again by posting an Instagram photo of the couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower, captioned simply, "Him."

February 22, 2017: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain attend the Brit Awards together

The couple posed together ahead of the Brit Awards, with Edwards sharing a photo on Instagram with the caption, "What a night! ❤," before walking the red carpet with her bandmates. When Little Mix won Best British Single for "Shout Out To My Ex," Oxlade-Chamberlain gave Edwards a sweet kiss.

March 22, 2017: Perrie Edwards shares a video of herself chatting to a picture of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain while on tour

A month after the Brit Awards, Edwards shared the unique way she stayed connected with Oxlade-Chamberlain while away on tour in the United States. In a video posted to her Snapchat, Edwards showed herself talking to a picture of Oxlade-Chamberlain stowed in her suitcase, captioning the snap, "This is what it has come to #GetMeHome."

In another story posted on Little Mix's Snapchat, members of the band's entourage took turns speaking to Oxlade-Chamberlain's picture, asking it questions. "How was the game?" one staffer posed while Edwards laughed in the background. "I watched it, it was phenomenal. Well I thought it was brilliant until the last … "

June 15, 2017: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoy a beach vacation together

After eight months of dating, Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain jetted off to the Caribbean for a beach vacation. On their holiday, they enjoyed riding horses, cruising on dune buggies and relaxing on a boat.

December 25, 2017: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spend Christmas together

Edwards and Oxlade celebrated the holidays together in 2017. On their Instagram accounts, they both posted photos of themselves snuggling in pajamas next to a Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas everyone!" Edwards wrote. "I hope Santa was generous! I got exactly what I wanted... and I'm staring at it 👀❤️ Wishing everyone health, happiness AND LOVE! Feeling forever grateful! ☺️ oh and YES that's hatchi on my pj's @alexoxchamberlain you da BESTEST! 😍."

The duo also celebrated the New Year together less than a week later, though Edwards posted that Oxlade-Chamberlain, a.k.a. "Mr Professional," had to go to bed early for a morning match.

October 25, 2018: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain accidentally leak a new Little Mix song

On her Instagram Story, Edwards posted a snippet of Oxlade-Chamberlain dancing to his "favorite song" — "Forget You Not" — off Little Mix's fifth studio album LM5. The only problem was the song hadn't been released yet!

For about a minute and a half, Oxlade-Chamberlain grooved to the beat while sitting in a car, as Edwards laughed at his facial expressions, saying he "f------- loves [the song]." Later, Edwards tweeted from the Little Mix account, saying she's "probably gunna get in trouble for [her] insta story but f--- it ey."

"I'm just giving you all what you want!" she continued. "#WhoopsILeakedABit #LM5 I LOVE YOU ALL! P."

February 20, 2019: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain make their red carpet debut at the 2019 Brit Awards

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Brit Awards. Edwards wore a navy gown with a thigh-high slit, while Oxlade-Chamberlain rocked an all-black ensemble. Later that night, Little Mix won an award for Best British Video for "Woman Like Me." Oxlade-Chamberlain congratulated Edwards on Instagram, writing, "What a night! So proud of you and what you continue to achieve, picking up your second BRIT award! 🏆 @perrieedwards."

March 27, 2020: Perrie Edwards reveals she adopted a puppy with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

In an Instagram Live, Edwards shared that she and Oxlade-Chamberlain adopted a furry friend to keep them company during quarantine: an adorable French bulldog named Travis. But they weren't one big happy family just yet. Edwards told her followers that her first pup, Hatchi, was quite jealous of the new addition.

April 2, 2020: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opens up about quarantining with Perrie Edwards

In a Q&A session on Colossal Sports Management's Instagram page, Oxlade-Chamberlain shared that Edwards had been excellent company during the United Kingdom's lockdown in 2020. After a fan asked if Edwards had started to annoy him yet, Oxlade-Edwards responded that she "has been tremendous during quarantine."

"She's proper house wifey," he continued. "She's been cleaning up, cooking every day, meals have been unbelievable. She doesn't get annoyed with me playing the Playstation. She's top, I love her!" He also shared that the couple made Little Mix's "Break Up Song" their quarantine anthem, which he called "a bop," saying it "gets played about 800 times in this house every day at the minute."

May 10, 2021: Perrie Edwards announces she is expecting her first child with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed they're going to be parents! Edwards announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a set of black-and-white maternity photos. The first was a shot of her growing baby bump, and the second was of her and Oxlade-Chamberlain smiling blissfully. "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," she wrote. "Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Oxlade-Chamberlain also shared the news on his Instagram, asking his followers for advice on changing diapers. "So grateful and excited to become a dad ❤," he posted. "Bring on the sleepless nights 🤪."

June 11, 2021: Perrie Edwards shares a photo of her baby bump

A month after Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain announced that they're expecting a child together, the mom-to-be shared a series of bump progress pictures on Instagram. In the photographs, Edwards smiled and stuck her tongue out for a set of bikini mirror selfies in the grass. Oxlade-Chamberlain sweetly responded to the images with two heart-eye emojis.

August 21, 2021: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcome their first child

Edwards gave birth to the couple's first child on Aug. 21, 2021. The new mom happily shared the news on Instagram the next day, posting a black-and-white photo of the baby's ear and hand alongside a picture of the child's tiny foot. "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️," she wrote. Oxlade-Chamberlain posted the same photos, writing, "Welcome to the world little one 😍❤️ 21/08/21."

September 4, 2021: Perrie Edwards reveals the name of her and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's baby

Two weeks after giving birth, Edwards officially shared their son's name — Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain. "2 weeks of loving you," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of Axel wrapped up in a blanket and knitted blue cap. "I've never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain 💙."

November 2021: Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrate their five-year anniversary

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrated their five-year anniversary in November 2021, with Edwards posting a sweet snap on Instagram of the couple posing on a boat. "Happy 5 years of love to my baby Daddy! ♥️," she captioned the photo. A week later, Edwards shared photos from the duo's first vacation as parents, a trip to Dubai with Axel (plus Edwards' mother, Debbie, along to help with childcare).

January 28, 2022: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shares a sweet family portrait with Perrie Edwards and baby Axel

In January 2022, Oxlade-Chamberlain posted a picture of the trio from the family's second vacation to Dubai. The photo, snapped in front of a carousel horse, debuts Axel's sweet smile. Oxlade-Chamberlain captioned the post, "The fam 😁❤."

Also on the trip, Oxlade-Chamberlain shared photos of him and his son exploring a Dubai beach, as well as the two sporting matching bucket hats.

June 18, 2022: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain proposes to Perrie Edwards

On June 18, 2022, Edwards revealed that she and Oxlade-Chamberlain got engaged by sharing a series of romantic snaps from the occasion on Instagram. "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee," she wrote, "and I said… YES!"