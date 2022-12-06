Lizzo's Mom Presents People's Champion Award to Her at People's Choice Awards: 'So Proud of Her'

Lizzo shared her honor with 17 activists, whom she highlighted onstage

Published on December 6, 2022 11:21 PM
Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Lizzo is a champion — and highlighting other change-makers.

At the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night, the "Rumors" singer received the People's Champion Award, with her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson presenting her with the trophy.

Shari said Lizzo "has shown us all that we don't have to conform to anyone's standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her."

"My mama, y'all!" Lizzo, 34, told the crowd after hugging her mom onstage.

In her speech, the musician took the time to highlight 17 activists, whom she brought onstage with her.

"To be an icon isn't about how long you've had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. Ever since the beginning of my career I've used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I'm sharing this honor," she said, before going one by one to introduce each guest.

The activists included: Mari Copeny, Shirley Raines, Yasmine Aker, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, Felicia "Fe" Montes, Jayla Rose Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Maggie Mireles Thomas, Amelia Bonow, Odilia Romero, Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Chandi Moore, Crystal Echo Hawk, Reshma Saujani and Tamika Palmer.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Lizzo was recognized for her "groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size," according to a November press release announcing the honor.

"Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide. She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond," said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true 'People's Champion.'"

Shari Johnson-Jefferson. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Musically, Lizzo released her latest studio album in July titled Special, which featured her hit song "It's About Damn Time."

The pop star also stepped into the TV business this year with her Emmy-winning reality show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video.

In March, the "Truth Hurts" singer opened up to PEOPLE about the inspiration for the Prime Video show.

"I was like, 'I need dancers,'" she recalled. "We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me. And I remember, I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, 'What the f--- is going on? Do I have to do this myself?' So I was like, let's do an open casting call.'"

Lizzo said although she knew it was going to be more work, "it's more important to me to have those kinds of women next to me on stage than to have the most technically skilled, amazing dancer."

"That's not a reflection of how I look," she explained, later adding, "If I had a dollar for every time I had to say, 'I'll just do it myself.' That's why probably why I'm a millionaire, because a million times. It's reflected in every avenue of my career."

Most recently, she released HBO documentary Love, Lizzo, which gives millions of "Lizzbians" an inside look into her life. Additionally, Lizzo: Live in Concert will premiere Dec. 31 on the streamer.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards air live on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. ET with host Kenan Thompson.

