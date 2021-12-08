H.E.R. Honors Marvin Gaye with Performance of 'What's Going On' at 2021 People's Choice Awards
Earlier this year, H.E.R. honored Gaye with a Juneteenth recording of "Inner City Blues"
Honoring the greatest!
H.E.R. just hit the stage to honor Marvin Gaye with a rendition of "What's Going On" on its 50th anniversary at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday.
"What's Going On" was the title track of Gaye's 1971 album, which featured songs such as "Mercy Mercy Me," "Inner City Blues" and "What's Happening Brother."
Earlier this year, H.E.R. also honored Gaye with Apple Music by recording "Inner City Blues" for Juneteenth.
"The simple hook of 'Make me wanna holler, the way they do my life'—as if my life is of lesser value than someone's else's. I just thought there was so much power in that message and that it applies to now. It's one of those songs that we play and still relate to today," H.E.R. said about the song at the time.
H.E.R. also covered both "What's Going On" and "Inner City Blues" during her SiriusXM Small Stage Series performance at the Apollo Theatre in New York City.
As for Gaye's legacy, Gaye — who was shot and killed by his father in 1984 — was a three-time Grammy winner and is regarded as one of the most groundbreaking artists in history. He earned two Grammys in 1983 for his song "Sexual Healing" and a posthumous lifetime achievement award at the 1997 Grammys.
Among Gaye's greatest hits are "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," Sexual Healing" and "Let's Get It On."
