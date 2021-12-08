H.E.R. Honors Marvin Gaye with Performance of 'What's Going On' at 2021 People's Choice Awards

H.E.R. just hit the stage to honor Marvin Gaye with a rendition of "What's Going On" on its 50th anniversary at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday.

"The simple hook of 'Make me wanna holler, the way they do my life'—as if my life is of lesser value than someone's else's. I just thought there was so much power in that message and that it applies to now. It's one of those songs that we play and still relate to today," H.E.R. said about the song at the time.