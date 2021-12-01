Christina Aguilera Will Receive First-Ever 'Music Icon' Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Aguilera is also set to perform a medley of her biggest hits and music from her upcoming Spanish album

On Wednesday, NBC announced that Christina Aguilera will be honored with the first-ever "Music Icon" award at next week's People's Choice Awards. The star will also perform a medley of hits and some new music at the awards show.

"There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as 'the voice of our generation.' She not only has an extraordinary voice, but as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics," said Jen Neal of NBC in a press release. "Christina is an idol and we cannot wait to celebrate her successes and present her with the inaugural 'Music Icon' award."

Aguilera's award will be presented by Becky G, who is featured on Aguilera's single "Pa' Mis Muchachas."

Aguilera, 40, has been nominated for several awards in the past and took home the "People's Voice" special achievement award at the 2013 awards show. That year, Aguilera performed "Blank Page."

Xtina spoke to PEOPLE in July about what it's like to return to making music in Spanish again.

"This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It's been something I've wanted to do for so many years. I have an amazing team behind me that's so supportive," she said at the time. "I've been in music for a really long time, but there's nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude."

"I actually am reinspired by music all over again, making this album," she added.

The People's Choice Awards puts the power in the hands of the fans, allowing them to vote for their favorites across all forms of entertainment.

While Aguilera will receive the Music Icon award, Halle Berry is set to receive the People's Icon award. Cardi B will present it to her.