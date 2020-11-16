Justin Bieber Performs 'Holy' and 'Lonely' at 2020 People's Choice Awards

Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga were tied as the most nominated artists of the evening

Justin Bieber kicked off his performance outdoors by belting out his latest single "Lonely" with collaborator Benny Blanco at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Then, the pop star, 26, joined the band inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and wowed fans with his performance of "Holy," his song with Chance the Rapper.

Bieber and Lady Gaga are tied as the most nominated artists of the evening with seven nods each. Bieber is up for wins in major categories including male artist, album, music video and collaboration of the year.

Bieber previously took home a prize in 2016, when "What Do You Mean?" won for favorite song. This year two of his tracks were up for song of the year: "Intentions" and "Stuck with U," his collab with Ariana Grande.

The singer recently released his track "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper in September — it reached No. 1 on the Spotify global chart and was streamed more than 120 million times in the week it debuted. The track also broke Bieber's single-day career-best for YouTube views.

Bieber's fifth studio album Changes debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

This year's ceremony, hosted by Demi Lovato, is also lined up with a performance from R&B duo Chloe x Halle. Tyler Perry will receive the People's Champion Award and Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the show.