People's Champion! Pink Calls Kindness an 'Act of Rebellion' in People's Choice Awards Speech

Pink is officially a champion!

On Sunday, the Grammy-winning singer was honored with the People’s Champion Award at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Last year, Bryan Stevenson was presented with the honor.

“I know that one person can make a difference,” she said upon accepting her award. “You feel like you don’t matter? Feel like your life doesn’t matter? Get involved. You can’t tell me, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg … Tell me one person can’t make a difference.”

Pink added, “There is so much to be done. I don’t care about your politics, I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people who don’t have what you have, help them get it. There is a planet that needs help, it feels good to help. Stop fighting each other and help each other. Get together with your friends and change the f—ing world.”

The win comes after the pop star turned 40 on Sept. 8, telling Billboard she celebrated with a surprise birthday party thrown by her husband Carey Hart, 44, and their kids: 8-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson. “Forty was the first birthday I’ve had where I’ve been like, ‘F— yeah, this is awesome! Yes! I know exactly who I am!’ And now I can just chill out a little bit,” she said.

“And then 60 is going to be like, ‘F— that, turn it back up.’ I’m going to be on roller skates, with f— rollers in my hair, house plants everywhere,” she added.

With a new award under her belt, Pink indeed has a new accolade to celebrate when her 60th birthday comes around.

The “Who Knew” singer also won the Legend of Live and Tour of the Year Award at the 2019 Billboard Live Music Summit and Awards earlier this month on Nov. 5. During a heartfelt acceptance speech, she thanked her manager Roger Davies and her crew.

“I would love to accept this award and put it down to my charm and wit and humor and parenting skills, but it’s actually none of that,” she said. “That wouldn’t be authentic for me, what it is, is relationships and I happen to have one of the most special relationships in the world which is with a very brilliant, and a very good man named Roger Davies.”

“Roger is a master of connection. He is a visionary, he is brilliant and he is good,” she added.

“He met me when I was 21, Missundaztood was about to come out, I’m now 40, thank you,” she joked. “But he listened to my ideas and he listened to my plans and then he sat me down and said you’re f— crazy, but it can be even better than you think. You just have to trust and work really f— hard.”

In a photo the singer shared on Instagram, Pink noted that she is “the only female to ever win” the iconic Billboard award. She also noted that her tour was one of the “top 10 tours in history,” going on to write that she has “the best team in the world.”

The E! 2019 People’s Choice Awards aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and were broadcast live on E!