Fashion Icon! Gwen Stefani Shout-Outs Son & Blake Shelton as She Receives People's Choice Award

On Sunday, the singer, 50, became the second person ever to receive the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards. Last year, Victoria Beckham accepted the honor. “Blake Shelton, look! Icon!,” Stefani, who wore custom Vera Wang, called out to her boyfriend in the audience.

“Wow, this is hard to digest. I just always, always loved fashion. It was just one of those very instinctual things, I think probably because of my mom. My mom, my grandma, my great-grandma (all) sewed clothes,” she said. “My mom would come home from school, and my grandma would have made her prom dress, so I feel like my favorite thing in my life is to go to the fabric store with my mom and pick out different looks … it was always there, so the fact that this is happening now is hard to imagine, because it’s just what I do.”

Stefani added, “I love fashion, and I think one of the biggest blessings of the whole thing is just all the amazing, talented designers and people that have taught me all the things that I know. Because I used to hate fashion. I used to feel like, ‘That’s for the rich people, I’m just going to go to the thrift store and make my own thing,’ and that’s what I did my whole life and now here I am with this award.”

During her speech, the star said she would be giving her trophy to 11-year-old son Zuma. “I’m going to give this to Zuma, Zuma wants this,” she said.

Stefani concluded her speech by thanking her loved ones and fans. “I love you, Blake Shelton, you’re a babe,” she raved.

Stefani’s award, which was presented by designer Jeremy Scott, comes just a little more than a month after she celebrated her 50th birthday with boyfriend Blake Shelton. “We are dragging this out,” Stefani joked of her birthday celebrations in a video. Stefani and friends cut into a flower-covered cake in the footage. “Blake + Gwen” was written on the platter underneath the pastry.

Shelton, 43, paid tribute to his girlfriend with a sweet message on Twitter. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California,” he wrote.

Last month, it was revealed that the “Hollaback Girl” singer would be honored with the Fashion Icon Award. “Honestly, it’s bizarre. It’s crazy,” Stefani told E! of receiving the honor. “It makes me think back to Anaheim, just looking through Vogue magazine and thinking, ‘…I’ll never get my hands on those clothes, I’m just gonna go to the thrift store and make my own clothes.'”

“So to get to this point where I’m getting an award for fashion is kind of surreal,” she added. “And it just proves that if you are just true to who you are and just follow your own passion, that weird things can happen,” she added.

The Grammy-winning artist has been setting trends since the beginning of her public career. She became widely known for her frequent hairstyle changes, wearing bold hair colors and pulling off one-of-a-kind looks.

Last year, Stefani made a cameo on the People’s Choice Awards stage after Shelton accepted the award for competition show of 2018 on behalf of The Voice along with Carson Daly.

“All-time favorite coach, right there, Gwen Stefani. I love her,” Shelton said of his girlfriend as he pointed at her. Daly piped in saying, “You wanna come up? Come up and say a few [words]. Come on up!”

The former Total Request Live host led the audience in a chant saying, “Gwen! Gwen! Gwen!” as she made her way shyly up, taking her boyfriend’s hand to join the animated duo on stage.

“Who would’ve thought that this country artist could land one of my oldest friends in the music business?” Daly said as Stefani and Shelton laughed.

“Oh my God, I’m so excited to be with Blake Shelton!” Stefani raved when Daly asked her to say something.

