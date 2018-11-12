Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hold Back While Flirting with Michael B. Jordan as She Accepts Award

Nicki Minaj had her eyes on the prize — and Michael B. Jordan!

While on stage accepting the award for female artist of 2018 at Sunday’s E! People’s Choice Awards 2018, the “Anaconda” rapper wasn’t shy about letting the audience in on her evening plans.

“Hey y’all, how are you tonight? I said, ‘How are you tonight?!’ ” she started off after Jimmy Fallon presented her with the award. (She beat out fellow nominees Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello.)

Once she thanked her management and her fans for voting, Minaj, 35, finished off her speech with a big bang.

“Shout-out to Donatella Versace for custom making this outfit for me,” she said with a sly smile, “and shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s going to be taking it off of me tonight.”

The singer isn’t alone in her adoration of Jordan: In October, Ellen DeGeneres helped U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka land a date with the Black Panther star.

The talk show host tweeted a steamy picture of a shirtless Jordan to Osaka for her 21st birthday. She captioned it, “Happy birthday, @Naomi_Osaka_. I got you a present.”

And it didn’t take long for Jordan, 31, to jump in on the fun. “This one is better and more recent. LOL,” alongside another picture of his impressive abs and arms. “Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present.”

DeGeneres, 60, was pleased with her work. “You’re welcome, Naomi,” she quipped.

Minaj also took to the stage during the evening event to perform “Good Form,” as well as “Dip” alongside Tyga, before accepting a second award — album of 2018 — for Queen.

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and were broadcast live on E!