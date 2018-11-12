Blake Shelton Pulls Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Onstage After Winning People's Choice Award

Carson Daly couldn’t be happier to be Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s third wheel.

Daly, 45, and Shelton, 42, took the stage Sunday night at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 in Santa Monica, California, where they accepted the competition show of 2018 award for The Voice.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The duo couldn’t help but shout out former coach Stefani. The No Doubt frontwoman, 49, was in the audience to support boyfriend Shelton, who had earlier taken home the prize for country artist of 2018.

“All-time favorite coach, right there, Gwen Stefani. I love her,” Shelton said, pointing at the singer before Daly piped in, “You wanna come up? Come up and say a few [words]. Come on up!”

The former TRL host led the audience in a chant of, “Gwen! Gwen! Gwen!” as she made her way shyly up, taking her boyfriend’s hand to join the animated duo on stage.

Carson Daly, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Carson Daly, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: People’s Choice Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Winners

“Who would’ve thought that this country artist could land one of my oldest friends in the music business?” Daly said as Stefani and Shelton laughed.

“Oh my God, I’m so excited to be with Blake Shelton!” Stefani raved when Daly asked her to say something.

“Thank you guys so much,” the “Neon Light” crooner told the audience before Daly joked into the microphone of his pals, “They’re gonna get a room.”

Carson Daly, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Tweets He’s a “Stalker” After Attending All of Gwen Stefani’s Vegas Shows



The couple of five years regularly give each other props on air and over social media. In honor of Stefani’s 49th birthday last month, the rocker got a special message from Shelton on Instagram.

“Somehow it feels more like MY birthday every day.. Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! I love you!!!” he wrote alongside an image of the “Just a Girl” singer posing in Girl Scout-inspired garb for a photo shoot.

“I love u Blake can’t believe I got u,” Stefani wrote back. “#thankuGod”

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2018 aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and were broadcast live on E!