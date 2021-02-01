People Under the Stairs was responsible for hits such as "Acid Raindrops," "San Francisco Knights" and "Montego Slay"

Double K — Half of 'Most Underrated' Rap Duo People Under the Stairs — Dies at 43

Double K of rap duo People Under the Stairs has died. He was 43.

The rapper, born Michael Turner, died at his home in Los Angeles County on Saturday, according to the L.A.'s Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. His cause of death is unclear and an exam is pending.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

K and Thes One — together, People Under the Stairs — formed in 1997 and released 10 albums. Some of the L.A.-based group's hits included "San Francisco Knights" from their 1999 The Next Step and both "Acid Raindrops" and "Montego Slay" from their Acid Raindrops album.

Most recently, their tracks "The Love" and "Graffiti on a High School Wall" from 6-track 2015 EP "The Gettin' Off Stage, Step 1" gained traction on Spotify, along with their 2019 album Sincerely, the P.

Image zoom Double K | Credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

"We're still working hard to break through the glass ceiling," Thes One said in a 2009 profile. "One of these days, maybe you'll see us on MTV or the radio, but if we do, it won't be because we've changed who we are. At the end of the day, it's about being original and making good music. It's been a crazy trip."

Following his death over the weekend, music lovers and PUTS fans rallied with messages remembering the rapper.

"RIP to Double K of People Under the Stairs, a canonical L.A. rap group & one of the most underrated duos ever. If you ever saw the live show, you know," wrote a music writer.