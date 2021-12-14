PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Albums of 2021
Heartbreak was a theme, but there was a lot of hope, too: here are our top picks for 2021
Montero, Lil Nas X
The rapper owned his Black queerness, proving he's no one-hit wonder.
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
With her debut, the actress fulfilled her teenage dream and achieved pop stardom.
30, Adele
Adele bid adieu to marriage and said hello to self-love in a vulnerable set.
Red (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift
Swift breathed new life into her 2012 heartbreak classic with this rerecording.
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Halsey embraced grunge and theatrics on their best LP yet.
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
Guyton expanded the boundaries of country with her powerful first record.
Plant Her, Doja Cat
Doja delivered out-of-this-world bops tailor-made for TikTok and beyond.
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
After unpacking grief on past projects, the indie rockers found joy.
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
On album No. 2, the precocious alt-pop star explored fame and growing pains.
Star-Crossed, Kacey Musgraves
Musgraves broke down her heartbreak on this ambitious album about divorce.