PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Albums of 2021

Heartbreak was a theme, but there was a lot of hope, too: here are our top picks for 2021

By Jeffrey Nelson December 14, 2021 03:25 PM

1 of 10

Montero, Lil Nas X

Credit: Columbia

The rapper owned his Black queerness, proving he's no one-hit wonder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Credit: Universal Music

With her debut, the actress fulfilled her teenage dream and achieved pop stardom.

3 of 10

30, Adele

Credit: Simon Emmett

Adele bid adieu to marriage and said hello to self-love in a vulnerable set.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Red (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift

Credit: TAS Rights Management

Swift breathed new life into her 2012 heartbreak classic with this rerecording.

Advertisement

5 of 10

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Credit: Capitol

Halsey embraced grunge and theatrics on their best LP yet.

6 of 10

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

Credit: Capitol Nashville

Guyton expanded the boundaries of country with her powerful first record.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Plant Her, Doja Cat

Credit: RCA

Doja delivered out-of-this-world bops tailor-made for TikTok and beyond.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Credit: Dead Oceans

After unpacking grief on past projects, the indie rockers found joy.

Advertisement

9 of 10

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Credit: Interscope

On album No. 2, the precocious alt-pop star explored fame and growing pains.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Star-Crossed, Kacey Musgraves

Credit: MCA Nashville

Musgraves broke down her heartbreak on this ambitious album about divorce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jeffrey Nelson