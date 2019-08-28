People en Español Announces Star-Studded Lineup for Its Annual New York Festival

Image zoom Brad Barket/Getty

People en Español is bringing the party to New York City once again!

The magazine (published, like PEOPLE, by Meredith Corporation) just announced the lineup for its eighth annual cultural festival. Performers will include Puerto Rican singer-rapper Ivy Queen, Cuban singer Aymee Nuviola, bilingual rapper Melii, Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky, Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Jhay Cortez and urbano performer Mariah Angeliq.

Aside from musicians, Selenis Leyva, Cuban Orange Is the New Black actress; Carmen Villalobos, Colombian star of telenovela El Final Del Paraíso on Telemundo; Adamari López, cohost of Un Nuevo Día on Telemundo; and Francisca Lachapel, a Dominican actress and TV host; will also appear at the festival.

The People en Español festival takes place over Oct. 5-6 with music performances and panels. This year, it moves to Armory Track in the N.Y.C. neighborhood of Washington Heights, the largely Hispanic setting for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In the Heights.

This year’s festival theme of “Juntos Somos Más,” or “Together We Are More,” emphasizes Hispanic cultural contributions while focusing on engagement in the 2020 election.

Past performers in the festival have included Pitbull, Demo Lovato and Gloria Estefan.

Tickets to the festival are free with registration. A limited number tickets will also be available the day of.