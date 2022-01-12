Pentatonix Singer Matt Sallee Marries Sarah Bishop in 'Beautiful' Malibu Ceremony: See the Photos

The couple, who met in church, tied the knot after two-and-a-half years of dating

Pentatonix singer Matt Sallee has found his pitch-perfect match!

The Grammy-winning a cappella group's bass singer, 27, tied the knot with fiancée Sarah Bishop on Sunday, Jan. 2 in a romantic ceremony at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California.

The big day came after two-and-a-half years of dating — though the couple tells PEOPLE they knew right away that their bond was the real deal.

"We both knew pretty much after our first date that the connection was rare and special," they say. "We'd both separately been praying for our life partners and knew that this wasn't a coincidence, and our walk on the moonlit beach that night solidified it."

Sallee and Bishop, a 30-year-old law student, were married by their pastors Jennifer and Jona Toldeo, bringing their love full-circle, as they first met at their church, Expression58 in Glendale, California.

Though they made sure not to see each other before walking down the aisle, the pair did set time aside for a special prayer moment just before the ceremony.

"That moment was so special and exciting, to be holding hands but not able to see each other," the couple says. "We also added a communion moment during our ceremony, which was special."

In front of their closest friends and family, Sallee and Bishop exchanged vows they wrote themselves, with the bride drawing a laugh from the crowd after she said she'd "explore" the option of her being wrong.

The special day also brought out a range of emotions — and some tears from Sallee.

"Matt was especially emotional, as he started to cry before Sarah even came out behind the wooden doors," the couple says. "Right after the ceremony, we got swept away, just the two of us, to take a moment before pictures and reception. It helped us stay present and take in every moment."

Bishop walked down the aisle in a Galia Lahav gown, while Sallee's tuxedo came from Alexander McQueen, and his shirt and tie from Paul Smith. The pair also wore Christian Louboutin shoes, and exchanged wedding rings from Happy Jewelers.

For her "something blue," Bishop carried a clutch made for her by her mother out of material from her own wedding dress.

"It was beautiful," she says.

Guests enjoyed a wedding cake with three layers, including crème brûlée, double chocolate and confetti cake from Fantasy Frostings.

The couple tell PEOPLE that while COVID nearly sent their plans awry (around 20 guests tested positive the week of the wedding, including Sallee's brother/best man), it was also what helped them realize that now was the time to say "I do," as the vocalist finally got a break from his grueling tour schedule.

"We spent every day together and Matt knew that he wanted to do this for the rest of his life," Bishop says.

As for what's next, the couple is celebrating their honeymoon at the 1 Homes resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico before looking ahead to parenthood.

"Matt wants eight kids, and Sarah thinks that is a big number," they joke, saying that a more likely number is three.

