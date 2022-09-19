Pentatonix's Scott Hoying Shares the Details of His Romantic Beach Proposal to Fiancé Mark Manio

"It was the most nerve-wracking thing that I've ever done in my life," Hoying tells PEOPLE

By
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres author page photo
Tricia Despres

Tricia Despres is a writer for PEOPLE digital, covering everything from country music to pets to that love story that will have you shedding some tears. Since graduating from Northern Illinois University with her Journalism degree firmly in her hands, the wife of one and mother of two has written for publications such as the Chicago Sun-Times, Taste of Country, and several state mags across the Midwest. When she is not at her laptop, she remains in a state of mourning over the demise of Rascal Flatts.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 19, 2022 06:20 PM
scott hoying engagement
Scott Hoying and Mark Manio. Photo: Lindsay Fondren

Nearly six months have passed since Pentatonix's Scott Hoying proposed to his longtime love Mark Manio, but the couple still can't seem to stop raving about their special day — and each other.

"I have never met anyone that was so kind and selfless," says Hoying, 31, during a Zoom interview with PEOPLE alongside his beaming fiancé. "I have always just felt so comfortable with him. Right from the beginning, we would talk for hours about things. We have so many similar interests and we have so much fun together."

"It was so easy to fall in love with Scott," adds Manio, 31. "He's the most lovable, kind, caring, compassionate, handsome guy ever. I honestly fell in love very quickly. And honestly, every single day I fall in love with them even more. Every day just feels like magic with him."

scott hoying engagement
Scott Hoying and Mark Manio. Lindsay Fondren

Certainly, the two won't ever forget the day the Grammy-winning a cappella group's baritone singer — who just released his first solo single, "Mars" — proposed to the love of his life.

scott hoying engagement
Scott Hoying and Mark Manio. Lindsay Fondren

"Actually, it was the most nerve-wracking thing that I've ever done in my life," laughs Hoying of his April 13 proposal to Manio, captured in a series of photos exclusive to PEOPLE. "Even though Mark and I had talked about [the engagement] a million times, I still put the pressure on myself to make it perfect."

And perfect it was.

Having just celebrated their fifth anniversary, Hoying and Manio made their way to The Ocean Club – Four Seasons Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, last spring for the big ask.

scott hoying engagement
Scott Hoying and Mark Manio. Lindsay Fondren

"[Scott] actually played it perfectly," remembers Manio, who works as a model and an aspiring songwriter who collaborated with Hoying to write the song "Thank You," which was featured on Pentatonix's We Need a Little Christmas album. "He had a private dinner set up on the beach and it was so perfect. We started dancing and Scott started saying the most beautiful and meaningful and caring things to me. I instantly started crying and tearing up. Then he got down on one knee and I could barely believe it. It was everything I could have imagined."

Granted, the couple has long known that they ultimately wanted to spend the rest of their life together.

scott hoying engagement
Scott Hoying and Mark Manio. Lindsay Fondren

"We bought rings together last Christmas," admits Hoying with a laugh. "It was a romantic 'under the Rockefeller Christmas tree' moment. We were in the lobby, and we saw the Cartier store and we were like, 'Let's get this part done!' So Mark knew it was coming, but he didn't know when."

And it was those rings that accompanied Hoying to the Bahamas, where he eventually popped the big question on a beach lit up by torches and sparkling lights.

scott hoying engagement
Scott Hoying and Mark Manio. Lindsay Fondren

"One of the things we first bonded about when we were falling in love was how we just loved tropical vacations and relaxing on a beach, just the two of us," explains Hoying. "Mark and I are really at our best when we're alone together. I think that having the proposal be just the two of us was the most romantic thing I could have ever dreamed of."

Indeed, romance has certainly been in the air in the Pentatonix camp as of late, as Hoying's Pentatonix bandmate Matt Sallee tied the knot with his wife Sarah Bishop earlier this year, while Pentatonix singer Kirstin Maldonado and her director beau Ben Hausdorff welcomed their first child this past summer.

scott hoying engagement
Scott Hoying and Mark Manio. Lindsay Fondren

And yes, even Hoying and Manio are now starting to talk about babies too.

"We plan on starting a family in the next few years," says Hoying, who plans to marry Manio next June. "We are so excited to raise kids together."

Related Articles
Lindsay Hubbard engagement ring to Carl Radke
All the Details on Lindsay Hubbard's Engagement Ring from Carl Radke: 'He Really Crushed It'
Teen Mom's Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley: 'I Couldn't Imagine Myself Being Anywhere Else' Credit: Vision Stream Productions
'Teen Mom' 's Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley: 'I Couldn't Imagine Myself Being Anywhere Else'
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Daryl Sabara and singer Meghan Trainor arrive at the premiere of STX Films' 'I Feel Pretty' at Westwood Village Theatre on April 17, 2018 in Westwood, California
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline
dane cook
Dane Cook Reveals He's Engaged to Kelsi Taylor After 5 Years Together: 'I Was So Ready to Ask Her'
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Relationship Timeline
Luke Pell & Amanda Mertz Where was the image taken – Coliseum in Rome When was the image taken – July 2, 2022 Who took the photograph – Sal Pavone Full credit line – Sal Pavone
'Bachelorette' Alum Luke Pell Is Engaged to Amanda Mertz: 'A Long Time Coming'
Bekah Martinez/Instagram
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Spills All the Details on Her Heart-Shaped Engagement Ring
Matthew Sallee of Pentatonix Wedding
Pentatonix Singer Matt Sallee Marries Sarah Bishop in 'Beautiful' Malibu Ceremony: See the Photos
tyler barham wedding. Credit: Mark Payton
Country Singer Tyler Barham Marries Fiancée Morgan Hauerwas in Montana: 'I Knew She Was the One'
Kendall Schmidt from Big time rush Is Engaged!! Credit Aaron Gatewood
Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Mica von Turkovich: See the Proposal
Bride Jenna Walker, Groom Ryan Watson Full credit line – Brandon Taylor.
The Reklaws' Jenna Walker Marries Fiancé Ryan Watson on Beach Where They Met as Kids: 'Love of My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Sofia Richie/Instagram
The Celebrity Engagements of 2022
Lily Rose Engagement
Rising Country Star Lily Rose Is Engaged! 'I Could Relive That Moment Over and Over Again Forever'
NFL Champ Sony Michel is Engaged with a custom KAY ring!. Kay Jewelers
NFL Star Sony Michel and Fiancée Lulu Rodrigues Discuss Their 'Perfect' Proposal and That Ring!