Image zoom Kevin Olusola and Leigh Weissman Heirlume Photography

Pentatonix‘s Kevin Olusola is married!

The group’s beatboxer wed Leigh Weissman on Sept. 16 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

“Pentatonix tours and makes music year-round. September was literally the only month where we could fit in the wedding. So basically, PTX’s tour schedule dictated our wedding weekend!” the bride, who met the groom through a mutual friend in 2017, tells PEOPLE.

With help from Orange Blossom Special Events, Olusola and Weissman hosted two days of weddings with 225 guests at the American-style wedding and 165 at the traditional Nigerian wedding. Their rehearsal dinner doubled as a traditional Nigerian ceremony to pay respect to the groom’s heritage on his father’s side.

Image zoom Pentatonix and Leigh Weissman Heirlume Photography

Image zoom Pentatonix with Leigh Weissman Heirlume Photography

Olusola’s bandmates in the Grammy-winning a cappella group — Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado and Matt Sallee — were all in attendance at the American ceremony. (Hoying and Sallee later “had a dance-off with Kevin’s 10-year-old cousin, Allana, on the dance floor,” Weissman tells PEOPLE.)

“Our traditional Nigerian outfits and dresses were custom-made in Nigeria, with fabrics we hand-selected here in Los Angeles,” the bride, a college admissions consultant, shares. “Nigerian brides wear colorful wedding dresses, and are known to travel far and wide to find the most unique and exquisite fabrics for their dress and their bridesmaids’ dresses.”

Image zoom Kevin Olusola Heirlume Photography

Image zoom Kevin Olusola and Leigh Weissman Heirlume Photography

On the second day, for the American wedding, the bride wore a lace, floor-length, strapless dress by Sareh Nouri. Her gown, which included layers of light pink beneath the ivory lace overlay, also featured floral appliqué, a sweetheart neckline, and a sweeping train.

“The theme was a blending of two cultures with traditional Nigerian food, clothing, and music at the Nigerian ceremony. Then, Italian food and villa setting at the American wedding,” the newlyweds, both 30, explain. “For both nights, our colors were pink, purple and gold. Lighter shades on the wedding day, and darker, richer shades at the Nigerian ceremony.”

Image zoom Kevin Olusola and Leigh Weissman Heirlume Photography

Image zoom Kevin Olusola and Leigh Weissman Heirlume Photography

Olusola and Weissman wrote their own vows for the American ceremony before exchanging custom-designed wedding bands. “They were sentimental and sweet! Kevin definitely cried. I think we both teared up,” the bride recalls. “People complimented us on our vows the whole night. It was the number one thing people commented on the most!”

As for the bridal party, the groomsmen and bridesmaids dressed up for both days. “They were dressed in purple at the Nigerian wedding, wearing traditional Nigerian clothing,” the bride says. “The men wore black tuxes and the bridesmaids were in pink on the regular wedding day.”

Image zoom Kevin Olusola, Leigh Weissman and their wedding party Heirlume Photography

And there was no shortage of cake to go along with the parties.

For the Nigerian wedding, the groom’s mom — who is from Grenada — baked Grenadian desserts called “black cake” and provided the Caribbean drink called sorrel. Meanwhile, at the American ceremony, they served a wedding cake from SusieCakes that was decorated with cake topper figurines of superheroes Wonder Woman and M’Baku from Black Panther.

Image zoom The cake Heirlume Photography

Image zoom The Hummingbird Nest Ranch Heirlume Photography

With the wedding celebrations now over, the couple looks forward to enjoying married life. On what they’re most excited for, the pair says, “Creating a legacy and a life together, and starting a family in the next few years. We are both just so excited to have our absolute best friend as a spouse as we enjoy this crazy journey we call life.”

Image zoom Leigh Weissman and Kevin Olusola Heirlume Photography

Image zoom Kevin Olusola and Leigh Weissman Heirlume Photography

But with Olusola’s busy career schedule, the bride reveals their secrets to keeping their relationship strong. “When Kevin is on tour we try never to go longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” she says. “Our Christian faith is extremely important to us and keeps us grounded. Also, we were friends for six months before we began dating, and our friendship secured a foundation of trust and respect that made it easy to build our romantic relationship upon.”

Pentatonix returns to touring in October. Once that wraps up for the year, the newlyweds will head out on their two-week-long honeymoon to Thailand and Cambodia.