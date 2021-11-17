Pearl Jam was originally slated to tour in support of their album Gigaton in spring 2020

Pearl Jam Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates for 2022 as They Thank Fans for 'Patience & Flexibility'

Pearl Jam is finally hitting the road again, two years after the pandemic threw a wrench in their touring plans.

The rockers have announced that their postponed North American tour, originally slated for 2020, will now kick off in May 2022, with specific dates to be announced later.

"Thank you, Pearl Jam fans, for your patience and flexibility as we have waited to reschedule the band's postponed 2020 North American tour," the band said in a statement. "For nearly two years, the band has wanted nothing more than to play their new music live for you. The whole Pearl Jam team shares your excitement for us all to be safely on the road again together."

The European leg of the tour is still scheduled to begin in June in the Netherlands.

Pearl Jam released the album Gigaton in March 2020, and were set to kick off their tour in Canada that same month.

In a statement at the time, the band said it was "with deep frustration and regret" that they would have to push things back.

"As residents of the city of Seattle, we've been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids' schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It's been brutal and it's gonna get worse before it gets better," the statement said. "Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we've been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy… We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority."

In September, Pearl Jam played their first public show in three years at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey.