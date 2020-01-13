Pearl Jam Reveals New Album Gigaton Is Coming in March: 'Making This Record Was a Long Journey'

Image zoom Pearl Jam

After teasing fans with cryptic social media posts and mysterious pop-ups across the world last week, Pearl Jam has officially announced their new album Gigaton will debut on March 27. This will be frontman Eddie Vedder and company’s first album since the Grammy-winning Lightning Bolt in 2013.

“Making this record was a long journey,” lead guitarist Mike McCready wrote on the band’s official website. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness, and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Along with the album, Pearl Jam announced a 16-date North American tour in March and April, starting with Toronto on March 18. They will then embark on a run of Europe dates in June and July. Their official website also names “Dance of the Clairvoyants” as the first single for the album, which will be released in the coming weeks.

On Jan. 9, the official Pearl Jam posted a photo on their social media of the band’s name written in what looked like waves of a heartbeat monitor. While initially inconspicuous, two posts the next day stirred the pot even more, including a video with tribal fire symbols as pinpoints across different cities across the world. Many fans posted the experience of the pop-ups online, which turned out to be large-scale photographs of the album cover art.

(If you’re wondering about the cover art, it is called “Ice Waterfall” and was taken by Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen in Svalbard, Norway.)

Gigaton will be released through Universal Music Group International. It was produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam.