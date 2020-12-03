Pearl Jam and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host Fundraiser Ahead of Georgia Runoff Elections

Two musical giants are teaming up to get out the vote in Georgia.

Pearl Jam and Lin-Manuel Miranda are hosting a one-night-only fundraiser to raise money to help engage the Latino community in Georgia ahead of the state's Senate runoff elections on January 5.

Proceeds from the event hosted by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band and the Hamilton composer will go toward the Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia and The Hispanic Federation.

In addition to Pearl Jam and Miranda, 40, the event will also feature the emceeing of Let's Make a Deal host and Who's Line Is It Anyway? alum, Wayne Brady, who is from Georgia.

"I’ve long admired Pearl Jam’s music and commitment to advocacy — and their music has made an impact on me since I was a teenager," Miranda said in a statement.

"I haven’t met them yet, but have wanted to for a long time," Miranda added. "We thought it would be fun to meet in front of our fans while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election."

"Georgia came through for America and now it's time for America to come through for Georgia," Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder added. "We — along with millions of others — are fans of Lin-Manuel for both his art and his activism and we are excited to work together to support progressive organizations Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and The Hispanic Federation."

"We hope you will join us live on December 16th as we talk music, art and activism," Vedder, 55, continued.

The fundraiser, which will help support text and phone banking, mailers, canvassing, bus tours through communities during early voting and other voter mobilization efforts, will be completely virtual and take place on Looped Wednesday, December 16th, at 8:30pm ET.