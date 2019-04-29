Singer Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Suffering 'Mild' Heart Attack

A representative for the Grammy winner tells PEOPLE Peabo Bryson is hospitalized in stable condition and is "awake and responsive"

Singer Peabo Bryson is recovering after suffering a mild heart attack at his home Saturday morning.

A representative for the Grammy winner tells PEOPLE Bryson is hospitalized in stable condition and is “awake and responsive.”

“Both his medical team and family are optimistic for a speedy recovery,” the rep said. “At this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated.”

Celine Dion, Peabo Bryson
Jacques Bourguet/Sygma/Sygma via Getty

Bryson, 68, is well-known for lending his voice to two of Disney’s most popular soundtracks, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

His performance of “Beauty and the Beast” with Céline Dion won him a Grammy award in 1992, as did his take on “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle one year later. Both tracks went on to win best original song at the Academy Awards.

The South Carolina native also had a string of solo hits in the ‘70s, ‘80s and early ‘90s, including “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” and “Can You Stop the Rain.”

He released his latest album, Stand for Love, in August.

