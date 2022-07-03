Paulina Rubio's Mother Susana Dosamantes Dies from Pancreatic Cancer at Age 74

Susana Dosamantes was diagnosed with cancer at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami in April

Paulina Rubio's mom Susana Dosamantes has tragically died from cancer at age 74.

Dosamantes was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after being hospitalized at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami in April, Dallas News reports.

Following her diagnosis, a rep for Dosamentes spoke to PEOPLE en Español of her condition: "She is following the treatment but has not been hospitalized. She is going to the hospital to continue her chemotherapies," confirmed Alejandra Palomera.

Rubio, 51, confirmed the sad news on social media on Saturday. "With my heart in my hand and profound pain, I want tell you that my mother, the beautiful Susan Dosamantes, starts today a new cycle, in total peace and surrounded by her family."

The Mexican singer continued, "My example of life, a being of light, a strong woman, today joins the eternal life."

Rubio then went on to thank the doctors, nurses and all the employees from the hospital for taking great care of her mother, who she referred to as her "angel."

She continued, "We are infinitely grateful for your understanding and respect at this difficult [time]. We ask for privacy [from] your family and friends."

Before the announcement, Rubio spoke to the media from Mexico about the "delicate moment" her family was going through, PEOPLE en Español reports. "I am in a very sensitive moment in my family, and vulnerability is something that you have to teach, I want your best prayer for my mother, who is always with me and we live in moments of uncertainty in the family," she said.

Beyond being Rubio's mother, Dosamantes was a famous actress in her home country of Mexico.