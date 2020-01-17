Paulina Porizkova Shares Emotional Photo of Her Son at Estranged Husband Ric Ocasek's Grave

Paulina Porizkova is paying tribute to her late estranged husband, Ric Ocasek, four months after his untimely death.

The model, 54, shared a photo her son visiting The Cars frontman’s grave on Instagram Thursday, revealing to her followers that their children — Jonathan, 21, and Oliver, 26 — are in the process of designing a headstone for their father.

“A simple little mushroom taken off our porch, for now, marks the resting place of their dad,” she captioned the shot. “The real thing is being designed jointly by both of them: a fitting tribute to the father they adored.”

She ended with a sweet note to her older son, writing, “Thank you my darling Oliver for letting me share this private moment.”

The touching post comes just one day after Porizkova expressed her reluctance to return to social media.

“I have the hardest time posting. Photos of myself, or what I like, seem so narcissistic at the moment,” she wrote on Instagram this Wednesday.

“There is so much destruction and pain in the world right now,” she continued. “Can you guys help me? Can you let me know what your [sic] like to see from me? Where can I do best by you?”

Ocasek, 75, and Porizkova first met while filming the music video for The Cars’ song “Drive” in 1984.

In May 2018, the couple announced they were splitting after 28 years of marriage. Though the pair had been separated for over two years when Ocasek died on Sept. 15 in his New York City home, they were not legally divorced and were still living together.

Last October, Porizkova shared everything she adored about Ocasek in a heartbreaking tribute.

“His smile and his gaze warmed you and made you feel like the most special person in the world. I had that gaze and smile on me for most of my life,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the pair. “For a long long time, no one could make me feels as loved as Ric. He was my sun.”

“Our separation didn’t alter this one bit,” she added. “He was rising and setting and I planned my life around it as one does a day… His death is the end of my world as I knew it.”

Porizkova found Ocasek after he had died in his sleep following a surgical procedure two weeks earlier.

The rocker died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, also known as atherosclerosis, which is a plaque build-up in the arteries and can cause hardening and/or narrowing in the heart muscle.

Pulmonary emphysema, which causes a decrease in respiratory function and breathlessness, was listed as a contributing factor.

Two months following Ocasek’s death, it was revealed Ocasek had previously written a will instructing that Porizkova should not receive any of his belongings or money, claiming that the model had “abandoned” him amid their divorce proceedings, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

“I have made no provision for my wife Paulina Porizkova (‘Paulina’) as we are in the process of divorcing,” Ocasek wrote in the will.

“Even if I should die before our divorce is final … Paulina is not entitled to any elective share … because she has abandoned me,” he added.

Porizkova later said that she’s “known about the will since the day after Ric passed.”

“All you have heard from me since is inspite [sic] of that,” she wrote on Instagram in November, sharing a throwback photo Ocasek and his family. She also included the hashtag “love never dies.”