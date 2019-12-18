Paulina Porizkova is reportedly seeking part of late husband Ric Ocasek‘s estate, despite the fact that he left her out of his will entirely.

According to court documents obtained by The New York Post‘s Page Six, Porizkova, 54, filed papers in Manhattan’s surrogate court Tuesday requesting her elective share of her estranged husband’s estate.

The outlet states that under New York law, Porizkova is entitled to 1/3 of the estate unless it can be proven in court she did indeed “abandon” the musician, which he claimed in his will.

A rep for Porizkova did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The model made a sly reference to not receiving part of Ocasek’s estate on Instagram Tuesday. She shared a photo of her refrigerator filled with dough for Christmas and captioned the shot, “may not have a lot of ‘dough’ in the bank, but I sure have a lot of dough in my fridge. 😜.”

Earlier last month, it was revealed that ahead of his sudden death in September, Ocasek wrote a will instructing that Porizkova should not receive any of his belongings or money, claiming that the model had “abandoned” him amid their divorce proceedings, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

Speaking out two days later, Porizkova, who’s shared numerous tributes to the Cars frontman since his death, said that she’s “known about the will since the day after Ric passed.”

“All you have heard from me since is inspite [sic] of that,” she added alongside a throwback family photo, including the hashtag “love never dies.”

Ocasek and Porizkova first met while filming the music video for The Cars’ song “Drive” in 1984.

In May 2018, the couple — who share two adult sons together, Jonathan, 21, and Oliver, 26 — announced they were splitting after 28 years of marriage. Though the pair had been separated for nearly three years when Ocasek died on Sept. 15 in his New York City home, they were not legally divorced and were still living together.

In October, the model shared everything she adored about Ocasek in a heartbreaking tribute.

“His smile and his gaze warmed you and made you feel like the most special person in the world. I had that gaze and smile on me for most of my life,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the pair. “For a long long time, no one could make me feels as loved as Ric. He was my sun.”

“Our separation didn’t alter this one bit,” she added. “He was rising and setting and I planned my life around it as one does a day… His death is the end of my world as I knew it.”

Porizkova was the one to find Ocasek after he had died in his sleep following a surgical procedure two weeks earlier, which she previously told Rolling Stone was “not at all” the cause behind his death.

“I don’t know how much I want to say about the surgery, but it was successful. He was recuperating really well,” she said. “So his passing was a f—ing shock.”

Reflecting on their final moments together, Porizkova said his surgery was a “blessing,” as it unknowingly brought their entire family together one last time before Ocasek’s death.

“We had two weeks of just the four of us watching our favorite TV shows and me cooking or ordering in and hanging out,” she explained. “In this cloud of awfulness, that was a silver lining.”