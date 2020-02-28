Paulina Porizkova felt betrayed when she found out her estranged husband Ric Ocasek, who died suddenly last September, left her out of his will.

“I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredibly hurt and betrayal,” she tells CBS Sunday Morning co-host Anthony Mason in an upcoming interview, which will air in full on March 1. “It made the grieving process really, really tricky.”

Although Porizkova, 54, and the Cars frontman announced their separation after 28 years of marriage in May 2018; at the time of his death, the pair were not legally divorced and still lived together.

Speaking out about how difficult it was to be the one to find her husband after his death, the Czech-born supermodel called it “the worst moment of my life.”

Porizkova previously addressed being left out of Ocasek’s will in November, explaining that although the news was just being made public, she had known for months.

“I’ve known about the will since the day after Ric passed,” she wrote at the time, noting that despite the news, she had still spoken lovingly of Ocasek on numerous occasions.

“All you have heard from me since- is inspite [sic] of that,” she added, including the hashtag “love never dies.”

That month, it was revealed that before his death, Ocasek wrote a will instructing that Porizkova should not receive any of his belongings or money as he claimed the model had “abandoned” him amid their divorce proceedings, according to documents obtained by the New York Post‘s Page Six.

She went on to crack a joke about not receiving part of his estate on Instagram, sharing a photo of her freezer which was filled with individually wrapped balls of dough, quipping: “may not have a lot of ‘dough’ in the bank, but I sure have a lot of dough in my fridge. 😜.”

In a previous tribute, the model shared that her adoration for Ocasek was unchanged, even through their separation.

“His smile and his gaze warmed you and made you feel like the most special person in the world. I had that gaze and smile on me for most of my life,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the pair. “For a long long time, no one could make me feels as loved as Ric. He was my sun.”

“Our separation didn’t alter this one bit,” she added. “He was rising and setting and I planned my life around it as one does a day… His death is the end of my world as I knew it.”

The rocker died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with pulmonary emphysema also listed as a contributing factor.