Paula Abdul Tells Jennifer Hudson Why She Didn't Need to Win 'American Idol'

Paula Abdul is celebrating one of American Idol's biggest stars.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, the singer and choreographer, 60, told the host that she believed Hudson "didn't need to win" the reality show when she appeared on its third season in 2004.

"I remember interviewing you after [for Entertainment Tonight], and I said to you, I know, I have the feeling that some amazing things are going to happen to you," Abdul told Hudson, 41. "People that need to win, win, and the people that don't need to win end up winning big time, and you did."

While Abdul's judgment wasn't far from the truth, it didn't mean that fans weren't upset when Hudson left the show at the time.

"Oh my goodness, that was a moment," the former Idol judge said. "When you were eliminated, it was like the whole world was pissed."

"They still be mad," Hudson jokingly agreed.

Abdul then went on to say people "still talk to me about that night that Jennifer Hudson was eliminated."

Paula Abdul on The Jennifer Hudson show. Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Thankfully, Hudson's career did get a bit better post-Idol. To date, the singer has won two Grammys for her self-titled 2009 debut and The Color Purple soundtrack in 2017, alongside an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for 2007's Dreamgirls

Last year, she also added a Tony to her growing collection of awards, making her a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

In September on CBS Mornings, Hudson revealed she'd even earned a new nickname for becoming the 17th person in history to achieve the feat.

"Now I have a charm that says '17,'" Hudson told cohost Gayle King during a preview of her interview. "So when you see 17, that represents the 17th EGOT."

While talking to Abdul, Hudson couldn't help but marvel about the years that have gone by — and the success she has had along the way.

"I was 22 when I was on Idol, I'm 41 now, and I was on season 3," Hudson said. "Seventh place and proud of it!"