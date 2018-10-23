Paula Abdul Is 'Fortunately Not Injured' After Shocking Head-First Fall off Concert Stage

Paula Abdul is feeling just fine after a dramatic fall.

On Saturday, the former American Idol judge, 56, took a head-first tumble as she entertained at Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, during her Straight Up Paula! tour — but she emerged from the incident unharmed.

“Paula is fortunately not injured and was able to continue the show,” a rep for Abdul tells PEOPLE. “She is excited to continue the tour!”

Abdul also assured her fans that she is alright. “I love you all so much and want to say thank you for all of your support and concern the past day — I promise you I am perfectly fine and fortunately not injured,” Abdul wrote on Monday in an Instagram post, which John Stamos liked.

“The show must go on, and it did! This tour is an incredible feat and you all are the absolute best — I am having so much fun already and I have the best fans in the world! xoP,” she concluded.

In a fan’s video of the moment, Abdul was singing her 1991 single “The Promise of a New Day” while wearing heels. Clapping her hands, she encouraged the audience to “c’mon” before approaching the stage’s edge and falling into the audience. Multiple concertgoers shrieked.

“She did not seem hurt at the time of the fall and still finished like a champ,” the fan who posted the video previously told PEOPLE. “She stated she was a dancer, and falls and drops she has gotten used to over the years.”

