Paula Abdul Falls Head First Off Stage in Video Taken at Mississippi Concert

Paula Abdul is picking herself back up after a rough fall.

The former American Idol judge, 56, took a head-first tumble as she performed at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Saturday. In a fan’s video of the mishap, Abdul was entertaining the crowd during her Straight Up Paula! tour when she danced dangerously close to the stage’s edge.

Singing her 1991 single “The Promise of a New Day” while wearing heels, Abdul clapped her hands and encouraged the audience to “c’mon” before falling into the audience. Though Abdul’s reaction could not be heard through the speakers, multiple concertgoers shrieked out of concern for the star.

“She did not seem hurt at the time of the fall and still finished like a champ,” the fan who posted the video tells PEOPLE. “She stated she was a dancer, and falls and drops she has gotten used to over the years.”

A rep for Abdul did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about Abdul’s condition after the fall.

On Friday, Abdul had to cancel a performance in Louisiana. “I am devastated that tonight’s show cannot take place due to an unexpected venue production issue that we learned about once we arrived — as you know I’ve been working tirelessly to make this show a memorable experience for you all,” she wrote on Instagram.

Abdul added, “I am looking forward to continuing the tour as planned. You have no idea how excited I am to get on stage for all of you. I love you all so much — thank you!! Xo P.”

Abdul suffered from chronic pain for decades after a cheerleading accident when she was 17.