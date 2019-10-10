Paula Abdul Isn't 'Bitter' About Katy Perry's $25 Million American Idol Salary: 'Good For Her!'

Paula Abdul is cheering on Katy Perry for making the big bucks as a judge on American Idol.

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the former judge was asked about her thoughts on Perry’s reported $25 million salary on the show.

“Well good for her!” Abdul, 57, exclaimed. “Good for her, why not!”

Cohen, 50, decided to turn the praise on Abdul — telling her, “Good for you, for not being bitter about it.”

“I take it out on my chihuahuas behind-the-scenes,” Abdul joked in response, before explaining that she’s seen “a couple of episodes” of the new Idol (which has Perry judging alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan).

“Both Katy and Lionel are friends, and I love them,” Abdul said. “And I’d like to know Luke.”

Image zoom Paula Abdul and Katy Perry Araya Diaz/Getty; Anthony Harvey/Getty

RELATED: Paula Abdul Tells Kelly Clarkson ‘I’m Your Second Proudest Mama’ After New Talk Show

Abdul was one of the three original judges who started with Idol back when it premiered in June 2002.

She, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson doled out advice to future superstars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia Barrino, Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry, and Jordin Sparks for eight seasons — after which she departed the show.

Other judges over the course of the show have included Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, Keith Urban and Harry Connick, Jr.

The series wrapped up its run on Fox in 2016 after 15 seasons. The revival kicked off with Perry, Richie, and Bryan in 2018, this time airing on ABC.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers Fellow American Idol Winner Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’

Image zoom Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Kelly Clarkson and Simon Cowell Getty Images

RELATED: Paula Abdul Raves About ‘Magical’ American Idol Reunion with Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson

Back in September, Abdul reunited with Jackson and Cowell on The Kelly Clarkson Show,

“It was magical. It was as if we had never left,” Abdul later told PEOPLE, of the get together. “The chemistry is undeniable, that’s what’s made it always special. You can’t manufacture that. Right when the cameras were rolling, it was about telling the funniest stories, nothing but laughs and smiles.”

On Clarkson’s show, Cowell revealed he’d love to work together again.

“If I had one wish it’d be to make another show with us again,” the 59-year-old said. “That would be my number one wish.”

“What worked about that series was is that Randy, like myself, is an A&R guy, but also a record producer. Paula actually was a brilliant spotter of talent. I was an A&R [artists and repertoire] guy, which is one of the reasons why I think we had this additional chemistry,” Cowell continued. “Our legacy, genuinely, are the artists who we discovered over the seven-year period. That’s what I’m most proud of. The show’s ratings were great, that’s one thing, but it’s who has come through the process and has made it all worthwhile. And that’s why genuinely, if I could chose who to work with all over again, I would work with these guys again.”

So what does Abdul think? It was “very endearing” to hear Cowell say that, she told PEOPLE, adding, “Randy and I are going to be meeting with Simon and hear what he has to say and what his ideas are.”

Image zoom Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan ABC/Disney

As for Perry, she opened up about her reported paycheck back in May 2017, telling KTU’s Cubby and Carolina in the Morning Show, “I’m really proud that, as a woman, I got paid.”

“I got paid more than pretty much any guy that’s been on that show,” she said. “And by the way, I love men. So I’m a paid woman and I’m ready for a beautiful man.”