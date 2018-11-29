Rapper Paul Wall Involved in Horrific Car Crash with 12-Year-Old Son: 'The Pain is Excruciating'

Paul Wall is grateful to be alive after he and his son were involved in a serious car crash over the weekend.

The Houston-born rapper, 37, revealed to his fans on Monday that he and his son Will, 12, were on their way to his concert with Slim Thug, Mike Jones, and Lil’ Flip in Austin, Texas when another car hit their passenger van head-on.

“So crazy last night…” he began the scary Instagram post. “This was my son first time Comin with squad. He’s came to shows before but only when my wife @cryswallbaby_bamf is there.”

“This time my son came along with the crew, 6 of us in a sprinter,” Wall continued. “Before we left the house my son and I prayed like we always do. We prayed that God would protect us while we are out, that our travels would be safe, and that our family and home would be protected while we are gone. I called @cryswallbaby_bamf and told her Will was coming and she was excited too.”

“My son was asking me how he could help, what could he do, what could he learn etc. He was like an intern for the night,” he explained. “So, we were all excited and proud, and on high alert to make sure nothing goes wrong on his first show with us.”

Paul Wall and his son Will Paul Wall/Instagram

But the excitement quickly turned to fear as Wall, who was sitting in the middle row of the van, revealed detailing the terrifying moment he noticed another car coming towards them.

“Right as we pulled into the concert venue @nuttybrownamphitheatre I looked out the window and see a white truck coming right toward us,” he said. “He had just came through the stop light there. He had 2 hands on the wheel, and he was buckling down as he was speeding up to hit us.”

“Both vehicles are completely totaled. We all had to climb out of the back of the sprinter because it had spunt around and bent in all the metal, broken glass,” he added. “My son was sitting directly behind me with his seat belt on 🙏🙏 (back row passenger). The fact that we were all able to walk away in tact is a miracle.”

The car crash Paul Wall/Instagram

The “Trill” rapper later posted another update to Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Will “before we faced death,” and explained how he was feeling, both physically and mentally, in the wake of the crash.

“No matter how much pain I feel all over my body at the moment, I’m overcome with gratitude knowing that we survived,” Wall wrote. “Right now it’s difficult to walk. It’s actually difficult to move at all. I’m sore all over my body, and my head / neck hurts so much it’s difficult to talk and hold a conversation. But in time I’ll be back to normal.”

“Its incredible that I’m able to write this out right now. I’m so grateful to God that my fellow passengers were all safe and especially that my son’s life was spared,” he continued. “Anybody that has ever known me- knows how much my son means to me. I’m still in shock that we survived.”

“The pain is excruciating, and I was only prescribed Tylenol 3 👀🤦‍♂️ but I’m so happy, like fr [for real] so so so so so happy that my son and my friends are ok 🙏🙏🙏,” he finished. “God’s Grace is amazing. All praise and glory be to God”

It is currently not clear what caused the accident and whether police are looking to press charges against either driver. A representative for the Austin Police Department was not immediately available to comment.

Wall, whose real name is Paul Michael Slayton, broke onto the scene in 2005 when he was guest-featured on Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin'” with Slim Thug. That same year, he also released his debut album, The Peoples Champ, according to iTunes.

In his tenure, Wall has created ten studio albums. His most recent album, Frozen Face, Vol. 1, was just released on November 22.