KISS’ Paul Stanley Celebrates His 'Awesome' Dad’s 100th Birthday: 'So Proud to Be His Son'

KISS co-frontman Paul Stanley is celebrating a momentous occasion.

On Tuesday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame star, 68, honored his dad William Eisen with sweet social media posts in honor of his 100th birthday. While Stanley is excited to mark his father’s century of life, the musician revealed that he and his dad are not able to celebrate together in person on Eisen’s special day due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has them practicing social distancing.

“MY DAD IS ONE HUNDRED YEARS OLD TODAY!” the rocker excitedly wrote on Twitter and Instagram in identical posts. “He Is An AWESOME Man And I Am So Proud To Be His Son. We Can’t Be Together Since It’s Not Safe. I Love Him Dearly And Am Asking EVERYONE [TO] PLEASE WISH HIM HAPPY BIRTHDAY ON THIS MILESTONE. Thank You.”

One fan replied on Stanley’s Twitter post and shared a throwback photo of the star having dinner with his dad on a previous occurrence. “Happy 100th Birthday !! 🎂🎉,” the fan wrote before sharing that they lost their own dad early in life. “I envy Paul because I lost my dad when l was 14‼︎ Wonderful dad!! Paul will be very proud!!”

Another adoring fan shared an additional photo of the father-son duo on Twitter and simply wrote, “HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY, Mr. Eisen. ‼️🎈”

A third fan alluded to previous relationship issues between Stanley and his dad, and congratulated the two for working things out and rekindling their father, son love.

“Wow — that’s awesome!” the fan tweeted. “I’m glad that you and your father have grown closer later in life because later is better than never. Best wishes to him on his milestone birthday and to keep on going and enjoying life! Birthday. 🎂🎉”

One more fan shared a photo collage of Stanley and his dad — this time, the rock and roller is photographed wearing his KISS regalia with the band’s signature white makeup on his face.

Meanwhile on Instagram, magician Criss Angel joined in on the virtual birthday celebration. “Happy 100th Birthday! What an amazing milestone,” he wrote. “Btw you brought an amazing son into the world — the fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree. All the best and here’s to another hundred. 😘🎉”

Another person commented and noted that Eisen looks years younger than his age. “There is absolutely no way this man is 100. Holy crap. Happy birthday!” they wrote.

Stanley has been practicing self-isolation since the safety protocol became mandated across several states last month.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the star recorded himself in what appears to be his in-house studio and shared that he, like many Americans practicing social distancing and self-isolation, was feeling a bit stir crazy.

“My plan tomorrow is to sit here, get a guitar, maybe tell you some stories, maybe show you how I wrote a song — show you how I wrote ‘Love Gun.’ That could be interesting ’cause I need to connect with you ’cause I’m going a little bit crazy,” he told his followers on March 27.

His pal Angel, 52, supported Stanley once again writing, “Love it. Will be watching.”

The next day, as promised, Stanley shared a video of himself talking about the hit song and gave a shoutout to healthcare workers for their aid amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Big thanks to all the people who are on the frontlines trying to get us through this,” he said after sharing that he had been home for “17 or 18 days because that’s what the medical people, the experts, are saying we should do — try to take some of the strain off the doctors and all the hospital workers, try to flatten that curb.”