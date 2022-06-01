Paul Mescal Makes Cameo in Girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers' 'Sidelines' Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal made their relationship Instagram official in December, and attended the Met Gala together last month

If Phoebe Bridgers is going to be stuck on the sidelines, at least she's got boyfriend Paul Mescal by her side.

The "Motion Sickness" singer, 27, featured Mescal in a cameo in her new music video for "Sidelines," which is comprised of behind-the-scenes tour footage shot by her brother Jackson.

In one clip, the Normal People star, 26, sits beside his girlfriend on the floor in a New York Yankees cap as they laugh with friends.

After Bridgers shared the video to Instagram on Wednesday, Mescal's Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones weighed in with her stamp of approval, commenting a series of smiling emojis that have their eyes welling with tears.

Bridgers and Mescal made their red carpet debut in November, and made things Instagram official in December with a sweet photo shared by Bridgers that featured her actor boyfriend leaning in close as she smiled for the camera.

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal | Credit: Phoebe Bridgers Instagram

They attended the Met Gala together last month, and even reunited with Edgar-Jones on the red carpet, where the trio posed for a photo together.

With the release of "Sidelines," Bridgers, too, joins the Sally Rooney universe; the song is featured in the Hulu adaptation of Rooney's novel Conversations with Friends. An earlier adaptation of the Irish author's book Normal People gave both Mescal and Edgar-Jones their breakthrough roles.

It was after watching Normal People that Mescal first caught Bridgers' eye, as she tweeted in May 2020: "finished normal people and now i'm sad and horny oh wait."

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers | Credit: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty

Mescal, who had openly been a fan of Bridgers' music, responded, "I'm officially dead," and the two continued to flirt online.

Later that month, their chemistry was put on display for the world to see when Bridgers interviewed him on Instagram Live for Wonderland magazine.

In June 2020, the Punisher singer referred to him as "the cute boy" in an interview with NME, and said he'd recently followed her on Instagram.