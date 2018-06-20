After weeks of hints on social media, the news is finally official: Paul McCartney has a new album on the way!

The cultural icon, who turned 76 on Monday, has revealed that his 17th solo disc, titled Egypt Station, will be released on Sept. 7. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, he unveiled a double A-sided single on Wednesday that showcases two distinct sides of his musical personality. “I Don’t Know” is a soulful, delicately wrought piano ballad, and “Come on to Me” is an all-out barnstorming rocker.

A handful of lucky fans in Liverpool got a sneak peak of the latter song recently when McCartney played a surprise gig at the Philharmonic Pub — a favorite watering hole of John Lennon.

The album, his first since 2013’s New, was recorded in studios spanning from California to England, and features the production work of Greg Kurstin (a frequent collaborator of Adele and Sia) on all but one of the 14 songs. (Ryan Tedder produces the track ‘Fuh You.’)

Taking its title from a 1999 painting by McCartney, the album will open with an instrumental piece that bookends the collection. “Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song, and then each song is like a different station,” McCartney said in a statement. “So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

More details are likely to be revealed on McCartney’s highly anticipated appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week, featuring an epic version of Carpool Karaoke recorded on a recent cruise throughout his Liverpool stomping grounds.

Egypt Station is currently available to pre-order in multiple formats — including digital, CD, standard vinyl, limited-edition 180-gram vinyl and a super deluxe, hand-numbered box set.