Paul McCartney Throwback Photos for His Birthday
The beloved Brit has always been full of charm
At the young age of 6, with 8-year-old brother Mike, in a photo from 1948.
Holding a Beatles fan magazine in 1964.
With wife Linda, his father James and his stepmother Angela in 1971.
Rocking out with the Silver Beatles — an early version of the band — in Liverpool in 1960. The group included future Beatles John Lennon (left) and George Harrison (right).
A young McCartney with Linda at the 1971 Grammy Awards in Hollywood, where he picked up an honor for "Let It Be."
With Linda and two of their children in a glam moment in N.Y.C.
Topped off in an undated photo in London.
The Beatles arriving in London in 1964.
With Linda and two of their children at London's Gatwick Airport in 1971.
Delighting his dog Martha during a performance in the U.K.
Clowning around with his bandmates at a home in the Hollywood Hills in 1964.
Living large in an undated photo.
With his brother Mike in London in 1974.
Cuddling koalas in Brisbane, Australia, in 1975.
With Linda and Wings bandmates Jimmy McCulloch, Denny Laine and Geoff Britton in 1974.