Paul McCartney Throwback Photos for His Birthday

The beloved Brit has always been full of charm

By Kate Hogan and Michael Calcagno June 18, 2021 08:54 AM

1 of 15

Credit: Keystone/Getty

At the young age of 6, with 8-year-old brother Mike, in a photo from 1948.

2 of 15

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Holding a Beatles fan magazine in 1964. 

3 of 15

Credit: Michael Fresco/Evening Standard/Getty

With wife Linda, his father James and his stepmother Angela in 1971.

4 of 15

Credit: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty

Rocking out with the Silver Beatles — an early version of the band — in Liverpool in 1960. The group included future Beatles John Lennon (left) and George Harrison (right).

5 of 15

Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

A young McCartney with Linda at the 1971 Grammy Awards in Hollywood, where he picked up an honor for "Let It Be."

6 of 15

Credit: James Garrett/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

With Linda and two of their children in a glam moment in N.Y.C.

7 of 15

Credit: Fiona Adams/Redferns

Topped off in an undated photo in London.

8 of 15

Credit: Getty

The Beatles arriving in London in 1964.

9 of 15

Credit: Central Press/Getty

With Linda and two of their children at London's Gatwick Airport in 1971.

10 of 15

Credit: SSPL/Getty

Delighting his dog Martha during a performance in the U.K.

11 of 15

Credit: Express/Archive Photos/Getty

Clowning around with his bandmates at a home in the Hollywood Hills in 1964. 

12 of 15

Credit: Michael Ward/Getty

Living large in an undated photo.

13 of 15

Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

With his brother Mike in London in 1974.

14 of 15

Credit: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty

Cuddling koalas in Brisbane, Australia, in 1975.

15 of 15

Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

With Linda and Wings bandmates Jimmy McCulloch, Denny Laine and Geoff Britton in 1974.

