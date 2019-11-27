Watch Paul McCartney Give a Surprise Performance at Wife Nancy Shevell's Company Holiday Party

Paul McCartney had a special surprise for his wife’s colleagues at their company’s holiday party over the weekend.

In a video shared to Facebook on Saturday, the 77-year-old music legend could be seen attending the celebration with wife Nancy Shevell — who is reportedly an executive of New England Motor Freight, a company within her family’s transportation corporation.

Holding a microphone while a crowd gathers around, McCartney takes off his jacket as he ushers his wife closer to him. Then he calls out a tempo to the band and begins performing the classic Beatles’ hit “I Saw Her Standing There” as the crowd cheers. His wife, who celebrated her 60th birthday last week, is quick to bust a move.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Says Kanye West Was ‘Basically Scrolling Through Images of Kim’ When They Met

The private party was held in Jersey City at Hudson House, an event hall with a view of the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty, according to NJ Advance Media.

“It was wonderful,” Maddy Cretella, the director of marketing at Landmark Hospitality, which owns the venue, told the outlet. “We were honored that the McCartney family selected one of our Landmark Hospitality properties for their celebration.”

Image zoom

“Paul McCartney, his wife and their entire staff were all a pleasure to work with and we hope to continue this tradition of creating memories with them,” she added.

According to Cretella, the party lasted from 7 p.m. until midnight, with McCartney and Shevell staying the whole time.

In another video shared by a second partygoer, the couple was also seen dancing along to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” with other attendees.

Shevell is McCartney’s third wife. The pair wed in 2011 in London after nearly four years of dating. They first met through mutual friends while spending a summer in East Hampton.

McCartney’s surprise performance comes after the singer announced he would be headlining Glastonbury 2020 for the festival’s 50th anniversary.

“Hey Glasto – excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations,” he tweeted last week. “See ya next summer!” The gig will be a stop during his 2020 Freshen Up Tour in Europe.