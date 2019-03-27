Paul McCartney's School Notebook Sells for $62,000 at Auction

Money can’t buy you love, but it can buy you one of Paul McCartney’s old school books — that is, as long as you’ve got a spare $62,000.

That was the price (adjusted for conversion) paid on Tuesday for a collection of English Literature essays written by a teenage Macca at the Liverpool Institute School for Boys.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The bidding went on for 15 minutes, the longest we’ve ever had,” Karen Fairweather of Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, told the BBC. “They were two people who really wanted it so drove up the price in £200 ($265) bids. There was a round of applause at the end.”

McCartney’s notebook contains 22 pages of essays on subjects such as John Milton’s epic poem “Paradise Lost” and Thomas Hardy’s novel “The Return of the Native.” It also reveals that music legend was an above average student, scoring grades ranging from B+ to B-.

Typical of all schoolboys, however, it also includes a doodle of a man smoking — and some less than glowing comments from teacher Alan “Dusty” Durband.

The sale is the latest piece of McCartney memorabilia to sell at auction. Earlier this month an ultra-rare Beatles demo fetched £9,300 ($12,400) after it was discovered in a U.K. charity store.

Bearing the words “Demonstration Record” and “Not For Sale’,” the seven-inch vinyl carries a subtle misspelling of McCartney’s name so that the songwriting credits read “Lennon–McArtney.”

RELATED: Ultra Rare Beatles Demo Found in U.K. Charity Store Expected to Fetch $20,000 at Auction

It is just one of just 250 demos printed by Parlophone Records in 1962 for British radio airplay.

Other Beatles items auctioned on Tuesday include a pair of gold-rimmed John Lennon glasses, given to designer friend Barry Finch in 1967 (selling for $12,700), a Lennon ‘Big Top Circus’ drawing ($10,300), and one of Lennon’s made-to-measure 1960s suits ($6,300).

RELATED VIDEO: Paul McCartney and an Emotional James Corden Take the Ride of Their Lives for Carpool Karaoke

Not all of the fab four’s items were quite so popular, however: a cassette of unheard 1978 George Harrison songs — bearing the tongue in cheek title of “The Hitler Tapes” and songs “Spoken Intro George Legs Harry” and “Brazil 1, 2 & 3” — went unsold.

An original brick from the legendary Cavern Club, where the Beatles first developed their fanbase in Liverpool, sold for $550.