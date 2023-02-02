Paul McCartney on Being 'Romantic' with Wife Nancy Shevell: 'I Completely Overdo Valentine's Day'

The Beatles singer has been married to wife Nancy Shevell since 2011

Published on February 2, 2023 08:42 PM
Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2010 in Paris, France
Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Paul McCartney is showing off his romantic side.

In a post shared to his website on Monday, the Beatles singer explained that, to him, being a husband means "trying to be considerate and romantic" and "just trying to be good" to his wife, Nancy Shevell.

"I completely overdo Valentine's Day! I mean, there's not just one card, there are cards hidden around the room, and sometimes things even spill into the next day — it's completely silly," he said. "If there's an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights — totally overdo it."

Stella McCartney : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020

The 80-year-old English musician and the businesswoman, 63, have been married since 2011, and it has made McCartney happy to be the person she "relies on."

He continued: "I am very proud, in fact, to be 'The Guy' there. And I know she is grateful. So, that's my role as a husband: it's to be the strength and the romance at the same time. I don't think I consciously chose to be that way. It's just how I do things."

While McCartney's marriage to Shevell is his third, a source told PEOPLE shortly after their engagement in 2011 that "they have the right chemistry," adding that "they're both cool, chilled out and optimistic."

Since tying the knot with Shevell, McCartney has been public about their romance and shared a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife last Valentine's Day.

" 'Swing and sway on Valentine's Day' - Paul ❤️," he captioned a photo of Shevell smiling.

