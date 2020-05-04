The unreleased 1992 recording of "Angel in Disguise" is expected to fetch $25,000 at auction

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Come Together on Unheard Demo Tape

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are about to release a new song. Well, kinda!

An unheard demo recording co-written by the pair of ex-Beatles is being auctioned in Merseyside, England in aid of the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Appeal — which recently received a $40million boost from the fundraising efforts of 100-year-old WWII veteran Captain Tom Moore.

Called "Angel in Disguise," the unreleased track was written for Ringo Starr’s 1992 solo album Time Takes Time, but failed to make the final cut.

Image zoom "Angel in Disguise" was written by the ex-Beatles for inclusion on Ringo Starr’s 1992 solo album Time Takes Time Tony Prince/OmegaAuctions

Stored on old-fashioned cassette tape, the demo contains two different versions of the song; a rough demo with vocals sung by McCartney and a fuller "mixed" version featuring other musicians, backing vocals and Starr’s unique dulcet tones.

Another shelved Starr demo, "Everyone Wins," is also included on the tape, which is expected to fetch up to $25,000 when it hits the auction block on May 19.

Image zoom A music tab reveals the lyrics to Angels In Disguise Tony Prince/OmegaAuctions

“It’s fantastic to be able to bring to the market a previously unheard and unreleased track that has intrigued Beatles and Paul McCartney fans and collectors for nearly 30 years,” says Paul Fairweather from Omega Auctions in a release.

“The title “Angel in Disguise” is an apt description of our frontline key workers, so hopefully, the unearthing of this lost gem, may encourage Paul to consider releasing it himself after all these years.”

While it features the work of Paul and Ringo, the cassette itself is being sold by former DJ Tony Prince who was sent the cassette in 1992 by McCartney’s company MPL.

Image zoom A music tab for Angels In Disguise Tony Prince/OmegaAuctions

Last week McCartney opened up about the Beatles‘ unexpected breakup in September 1969 on The Howard Stern Show.

When asked why the legendary band didn't continue after John Lennon quit, McCartney, 77, said that it was too emotionally difficult for him, George Harrison and Ringo, 79, to continue as a three-piece.

"You know that’s like a family,” he explained. “When families break up, it’s to do with the emotion and the emotional pain. You can’t just think of a smart idea like that at the time. You’re hurting too much, and so it wasn’t going to happen.”

“You know, we’d been through too much and we were just fed up with the whole thing,” he added.