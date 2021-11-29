Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Pay Tribute to George Harrison 20 Years After His Death: 'Miss You Man'

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are paying tribute to their late bandmate George Harrison on the 20th anniversary of his death.

The former Beatles each shared a thoughtful message and photo of Harrison to social media on Monday, 20 years after the man known as the "Quiet Beatle" died of lung cancer at 58 years old.

"Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago," McCartney wrote. "I miss my friend so much. Love Paul."

The 79-year-old musician also shared a black-and-white photo of him and Harrison that was taken by his late wife, Linda McCartney.

Starr, meanwhile, shared an image that featured him and Harrison smiling with cigars hanging out of their mouths.

"Peace and love to you George I miss you man. Peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️," the 81-year-old Starr wrote.

Harrison also received a tribute from his widow, Olivia Harrison, with whom he welcomed his only child, son Dhani, now 43.

Olivia shared a video to her Instagram that featured a psychedelic photo of Harrison's face set to his song "Within You Without You," and ended with the words, "We love you, George."

The Beatles and their personal relationships within the legendary group have seen renewed attention in recent days thanks to the release of The Beatles: Get Back, which chronicles the making of the band's final album Let It Be.

Though the band broke up shortly after the documentary was recorded, Harrison, who joined the Beatles in his early teens and was the youngest member, enjoyed a successful solo career afterwards thanks to hit albums like All Things Must Pass and Living in a Material World.

McCartney said last year that he thinks of Harrison often, especially when he sees the evergreen coniferous tree the "My Sweet Lord" singer gave him before his death, which now grows near McCartney's Peasmarsh home in his estate in East Sussex, England.

"George was very into horticulture, [he was] a really good gardener," the "Live and Let Die" singer said on NPR's All Things Considered. "He gave me [the] tree as a present. It's a big fir tree and it's by my gate."

RELATED VIDEO: Ringo Starr Feels Re-Worked Beatles' Film Get Back Gives a Truer Portrayal of the Band: 'You Will See the Joy'

"As I was leaving my house [on the morning of Dec. 18], I got out of the car close the gate and looked up at the tree and said, 'Hi, George,'" McCartney added. "There he is, growing strongly ... That takes me back to the time when I hitchhiked with him! [George and John Lennon still have] an ever-present presence."

McCartney continued: "It's lovely. He gave it to me, so I just planted it. But then, as the years go by, every time I look at it I go, 'That's the tree George gave me.' George has entered that tree for me. I hope he's happy with that."