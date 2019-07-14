Image zoom Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Paul McCartney had a little help from a friend.

On Saturday, the singer, 77, reunited with his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, surprising fans who had come to see McCartney perform for his Freshen Up tour.

Nearly halfway through the show, McCartney announced to his fans “a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone — ladies and gentlemen, the one and only Ringo Starr,” according to Variety, which reported that McCartney embraced his former bandmate on stage and asked, “Are you ready to rock?”

“Ready to rock,” Ringo responded. “Peace and love, everybody. (They’re) bringing out me drums.”

Once the drums were in place, the pair kicked off their performance of some of the Fab Four’s classics, starting with “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” before rocking “Helter Skelter.”

McCartney shared a picture of the reunion on Instagram writing, “Reunited with my favorite Starr #FreshenUpTour @ringostarrmusic”, alongside a photo of him embracing Starr when he first walked out on stage.

After the performance, McCartney thanked his old bandmate for joining him as Starr took center stage again.

“No, thank you, Paul,” Starr said. “It’s been a thrill for me, and I’ve had a lovely night, and it’s a great show, and I love you, man.”

Starr also shared a photo from the evening on his Instagram, showing him beaming over his drum set while he and McCartney perform.

“I had a great night last night love you man peace and love,” he wrote.

The duo previously reunited at the 2014 Grammy Awards, as the two surviving members of the English rock band, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s arrival in the United States.