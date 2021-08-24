Paul McCartney Reveals New Book Will Feature Never-Before-Seen Beatles Lyrics

Paul McCartney's book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, will feature 154 songs, including an unrecorded Beatle's song titled "Tell Me Who He Is"

Fans of The Beatles are in for a treat thanks to Paul McCartney, who says never-before-seen lyrics written by the iconic group are on the way.

On Monday, the former Beatles star, 79, announced the dozens of songs that will be featured in his upcoming "self-portrait" book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

The book — which was first announced in February — will "recount his life and art through the prism of 154 songs from all stages of his career," highlighting 154 songs by The Beatles, Wings, and his lengthy solo career. Notable songs included are "Blackbird," "Live and Let Die," "Hey Jude," "Band On The Run," and "Yesterday."

According to McCartney's official site, the book will reveal previously unreleased lyrics from an unrecorded song by The Beatles, "Tell Me Who He Is." Fans will also get a glimpse at decades-old handwritten lyrics and photographs from McCartney's personal archive.

The collection — which is arranged alphabetically rather than chronologically — "establishes definitive texts of the songs' lyrics for the first time and describes the circumstances in which they were written, the people and places that inspired them, and what he thinks of them now," according to a release.

When the book was announced, it came along with a trailer for the collection, which is set to McCartney's ballad "Calico Skies."

Paul Muldoon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who edited the book, told the Guardian that The Lyrics is based on several conversations he had had with McCartney over five years, where the pair discussed the background to his songs "in a very intensive way."

'More often than I can count, I've been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right," McCartney said in a foreword to the book. "The one thing I've always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I've learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life."

