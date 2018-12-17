Paul McCartney Teams Up with Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood to Perform 'Get Back' and Snag a Selfie

Paul McCartney reunited with his Beatle bandmate Ringo Starr during his sold-out show at London’s O2 arena on Sunday night, and Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood also joined in on the fun. “We’ve got a little surprise for you. It’s a surprise for us, actually – it only happened today,” McCartney, 76, said just before the big moment.

Together the impromptu supergroup jammed on “Get Back,” the Beatles’ 1969 single, as an extra special encore towards the end of his marathon 40-song set. Wood tore off guitar licks handled by John Lennon on the original, while Starr took his rightful place behind the drum kit. “I don’t know about you, but that was a thrill for me. Peace and love, everybody — and Merry Christmas,” the 78-year-old stick man exclaimed from the stage amid the roar of the thrilled crowd.

“I’m just going to let that moment sink in,” McCartney offered after the trio shared a hug.

The audience included numerous other luminaries, including Roger Daltrey of the Who, actress Emma Thompson, and McCartney’s daughter, fashion mega-designer Stella.

Later that night, Stella posted a selfie on Instagram featuring her famous father, Starr, Wood, and Thompson. “Emma Thompson a couple of Beatles a stone and moi… kick ass tonight dad,” she captioned the photo.

This Sunday’s gig was part of McCartney’s ongoing Freshen Up tour. The trek kicked off in Quebec City on Sept. 17, soon after the release of Egypt Station — his first No. 1 solo album in over 35 years.

The tour has taken him from Canada to a pair of dates in Austin, Texas, then to Japan and most recently to Europe. He’ll return to the U.S. on May 23 with a show in New Orleans.

On Monday, McCartney debuted the new music video for the Egypt Station track “Who Cares” on Apple Music. Starring himself and Emma Stone, both the song and video serve as McCartney message of support to children who find themselves the victim of bullying online and in social situations.

“My hope is that if there are kids being bullied — and there are… Maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it’s not as bad,” McCartney said in a statement. “That it’s the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through.”