Paul McCartney Drops Remastered 1997 'Beautiful Night' Music Video with Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney previously said that recording the song with Ringo Starr was instantly "just like the old days"

Paul McCartney is throwing it back to a hit collaboration with one of his former Beatles cohorts.

On Friday, the artist, 78, released the remastered music video for "Beautiful Night" that was originally shot 23 years ago back in 1997. The song marked one of the first tracks on which McCartney teamed up with Ringo Starr, who supplied drums, after the Beatles era.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking about the song at the time of its release, McCartney said he'd been looking for an opportunity to reunite with Starr, now 80.

"I'd been saying to Ringo for years that it’d be great to do something, because we'd never really done that much work together outside The Beatles," he said at the time. "One night [co-songwriter] Jeff Lynne suggested, 'Why don't you get Ringo in?' and I said, 'Okay!' It just sort of happened."

Added McCartney: "I had this song 'Beautiful Night' which I'd written quite a few years ago. I'd always liked it but I felt I didn't quite have the right version of it. So I got this song out for when Ringo was coming in, and right away it was just like the old days."

"Beautiful Night" was included on McCartney's 1997 album Flaming Pie. The remastered edition is part of a newly released EP that also features a 1995 demo of the song, an alternate "Run Through" recording, and "Oobu Joobu Part 5" — a medley of "Beautiful Night"-themed chat, alternate mixes and interview recordings of McCartney and Starr discussing the song.

Image zoom Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney in 2016 Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

McCartney said working with Starr is "always a great thing," according to British GQ.

"It's always worthwhile. It’s always fun," he said. "In 2019 when I finished touring in Los Angeles, Ringo got up onstage and we were doing 'Helter Skelter' together. And he's drumming away and I'm singing facing front because I was on the mic. But when I wasn't on the mic, in the solo breaks and stuff, I really made a point of turning round and watching this guy drum."

"And I'm thinking, 'My God, you know the memories across this 10-yard gap here, him on the drums and me on the bass, the lifetime that's going on here,'" he continued. "So, you know, it's a sort of magic. And he and I these days get quite emotional about it, because we should. We ought to. It’s a bloody emotional thing, the years, if nothing else."

RELATED VIDEO: One Direction to Mark 10-Year Anniversary with 'Immersive and Exciting Interactive Fan Experience'

Earlier this month, Starr celebrated his 80th birthday in a star-studded fashion, as McCartney sent well wishes to his pal. The music legend streamed a "Big Birthday Show" online to mark his milestone, featuring cameos from music industry A-listers.

"Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Have a great day my long time buddy!" McCartney captioned a photo of Starr peeking out from behind a pair of colorful curtains.