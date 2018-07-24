Paul McCartney Recreates Iconic Beatles Album Art by Crossing Abbey Road Again 49 Years Later

Paul McCartney is walking into history once again.

Ahead of the 49th anniversary of the release of Abbey Road, the Beatles legend, 76, and his daughter Mary, 48, recreated its album cover in front of crowds of fans in London on Monday.

Dressed in a white shirt, burgundy pants and sandals, McCartney crossed the street outside of Abbey Road Studios to the delight of die-hard Beatles fans.

“Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road,” Mary hilariously captioned videos of her famous father taking a stroll.

While on Instagram Story, McCartney took fan questions, including one inquiry about why he wasn’t wearing any shoes for the original cover art, which came out on August 8, 1969.

“It was a very hot day and I happened to be wearing sandals like I am today so I just kicked them off because it was so hot we went across barefoot. There was no special meaning,” he clarified.

The special visit to Abbey Road Studios was not only for the famous crosswalk but to also play four new songs from his upcoming Egypt Station album as part of a secret show.

Also in attendance were McCartney’s daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney and actress Liv Tyler.

This summer has been chock full of nostalgia for Beatles fans, thanks to McCartney. The Beatle recently stopped by Penny Lane in his hometown of Liverpool with James Corden for an installment of The Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke.

Egypt Station, which will be released on Sept. 7, is currently available to pre-order in multiple formats — including digital, CD, standard vinyl, limited-edition 180-gram vinyl and a super deluxe, hand-numbered box set.