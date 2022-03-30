Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to 'True Rock and Roll Hero' Taylor Hawkins: A 'Desperately Sad Shock'

Paul McCartney has shared a heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, just months after the legendary star helped induct him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

McCartney, 79, posted a picture to Instagram of him and Hawkins, 50, onstage at the October induction ceremony, and wrote that he was shocked by Hawkins' death.

"Taylor's sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him," McCartney wrote. "Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him."

The former Beatle went on to recall the time that Foo Fighters asked him to play drums on one of their tracks, as well as the jam session that would turn into the song "Sunday Rain" off the 2017 album Concrete and Gold.

"This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," McCartney wrote. "Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on 'Get Back.' Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I'll never forget that night."

He concluded: "All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart. God bless his family and band."

Hawkins died on Friday in Bogotá, Colombia, just before the Foo Fighters were scheduled to take the stage at a music festival. Local authorities said an ambulance was dispatched to his hotel after he complained of chest pains, and paramedics' attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Ten different substances were found in a preliminary urine toxicology test, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, according to the Attorney General's Office of Colombia.

Taylor Hawkins, Paul McCartney Taylor Hawkins and Paul McCartney | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

McCartney inducted the drummer and his bandmates back in October with a speech that drew parallels between his own career, what with moving from the Beatles onto Wings, and that of frontman Dave Grohl, who founded Foo Fighters after Nirvana disbanded.

The "Maybe I'm Amazed" singer called the group "one of the greatest rock & roll bands in the world" in his speech.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in February, Hawkins said he found McCartney's speech "neat," especially the parallels between himself and Grohl.

"I always kind of thought of us like the Wings a little bit," he said. "And I love the Wings! I even think Dave's songwriting and Wings stuff is similar. I mean, it's good song structures… For Dave to come out of Nirvana and have something as successful as it is, most people just don't get a second act like that. They don't."