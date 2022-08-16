Paul McCartney has been the object of many romantic desires since his teen idol days as frontman of The Beatles, but his personal life has had its highs and lows.

After his first wife, Linda, died of breast cancer in 1998, McCartney said he "cried for a year." His subsequent marriage to former model Heather Mills ended in an acrimonious divorce and a $50 million settlement.

But McCartney didn't let the breakup sour him on finding love, and he was soon spotted with Nancy Shevell, a New York-based businesswoman and breast cancer survivor who founded a cancer resource center in the Hamptons.

From kissing on the beach to saying "I do" in front of their closest family and friends, here's a breakdown of Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell's relationship timeline.

Summer 2007: Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell meet

While staying at their respective homes in the Hamptons, Shevell and McCartney crossed paths in the summer of 2007. Despite a 17-year age gap, a source told PEOPLE the two "are clearly well-suited, well-matched."

They connected over their similar lifestyles. "He doesn't like a big social life; nor does she," said Shevell's second cousin, Barbara Walters.

November 7, 2007: Paul McCartney is seen kissing Nancy Shevell

McCartney was in the midst of a highly publicized divorce from former model Mills when he was first spotted kissing Shevell.

The two were seen walking along the beach in the Hamptons, where they both own homes. They stopped for coffee and were deep in discussion.

March 2008: Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell vacation in the Caribbean

Upon finalizing his divorce from Mills, McCartney flew Shevell to Antigua for a luxury getaway. The pair stayed in a two-bedroom suite at Jumby Bay, a private resort located on a 300-acre private island that costs $2,375 per night.

The couple took part in many leisurely activities such as walking on the beach, reading by the pool and biking through nearby St. John's.

"There were definitely sparks between them," the observer told PEOPLE at the time. "They seem to be having a very happy and relaxed time together in paradise. They seem not to have a care in the world."

August 2008: Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell take a romantic road trip

McCartney and Shevell journeyed through America's heartland during a road trip down Route 66. Their adventure, in a 1989 Ford Bronco, took them through the Midwest states, with stops in Joliet, Illinois, and St. Louis.

"They told us they were on a trip and going on to St. Louis before heading west. No one could believe that it was really him — he was so laid back and ordinary. They seemed like a great couple," a source told PEOPLE.

September 26, 2008: Nancy Shevell joins Paul McCartney for a Beatles gig in Israel

Shevell was on hand to support McCartney during a historic Beatles performance in Tel Aviv, Israel, even as he dedicated the song "My Love" to his late wife, Linda.

McCartney and Shevell also traveled to Palestine, lighting a candle for peace at the Church of the Nativity.

October 2, 2008: Paul McCartney takes Nancy Shevell to his daughter's fashion show

The travels continued for McCartney and Shevell, who were off to Paris just days after The Beatles played Tel Aviv. McCartney invited Shevell to his daughter Stella's fashion show, where he sat in the front row with his son, James, and Stella's husband, Alasdhair Willis, while Shevell sat separately.

"I'm in a good place, I think," he told PEOPLE at the show.

November 13, 2008: Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell stroll down Abbey Road

The two were spotted on a stroll down famed Abbey Road, where The Beatles recorded their 1969 album. Their London trip also included a visit with McCartney's son, James.

November 25, 2008: Paul McCartney opens up about Nancy Shevell

McCartney briefly commented on his relationship with Shevell in an interview with the Sunday Times, saying, "I just like being in love."

Shevell likewise kept her comments on their relationship simple. When asked about the stress that comes along with dating a famous person, Shevell said, "I'm a cancer survivor, I run a trucking company and I've got a 16-year-old to raise. That's stress."

March 2009: Paul McCartney's daughter shows support for Nancy Shevell

Paul's daughter Stella gave her nod of approval for Shevell in the form of a hug — the two were seen embracing at the Natural Resources Defense Council gala in New York City.

The dinner was in honor of Stella in light of her work with her organic skincare line.

"She's thrilled for her father," a source told PEOPLE.

2011: Paul McCartney shops for an engagement ring for Nancy Shevell

In preparation for his proposal to Shevell, McCartney worked with renowned jeweler Neil Lane to design a ring that was "very special, different and rare," Lane said. "He was very excited and very serious about finding the right one because he wanted something truly exceptional."

McCartney selected a rare, 5-plus carat diamond in a platinum, Art Deco-style setting featuring black onyx strips that Lane had in his archival collection. "It has a beautiful vintage feel to it," said the jeweler. "Very romantic, elegant and glamorous but with a bit of cool glitz and rock and roll."

May 2, 2011: Nancy Shevell shows off her engagement ring from Paul McCartney

Shevell and McCartney decided to forgo a formal engagement announcement. Instead, she quietly slipped on her ring at the 2011 Met Gala in New York City. She opted to wear it on her right hand to avoid stealing the spotlight from Stella, who was co-chairing the event.

She "looked really happy and comfortable," a guest told PEOPLE.

"I don't think she wants to have a big, flashy wedding. They'll probably do [something small] and have a party afterward," said Walters.

May 6, 2011: Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell confirm engagement

After four years of dating, McCartney and Shevell confirmed the glittering ring she was spotted wearing meant wedding bells were in their future.

"They have the right chemistry," a source told PEOPLE. "They're both cool, chilled out and optimistic."

May 9, 2011: Nancy Shevell says she was surprised by Paul McCartney's proposal

Describing her engagement to the New York Post, Shevell said it was "a total surprise."

She added the two had yet to decide on a date for their nuptials other than that they would be "soon" and the guest list would include "just our families." Shevell added, "And don't ask what I'll wear because how dressy do you get to stand before a Justice of the Peace in his chambers, which is exactly what we're going to do."

June 9, 2011: Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell sing Beatles songs together

Shevell and McCartney cuddled up together at Cirque du Soleil's Beatles tribute LOVE in Las Vegas. They both sang along to all the songs before McCartney addressed the crowd, saying, "What an evening."

At the afterparty, the two were seen kissing.

September 14, 2011: Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell post official wedding notice

In preparation for their wedding, McCartney and Shevell posted notice at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London — the same venue where McCartney married his first wife in 1969.

During their last-minute meeting with Superintendent Registrar Alison Cathcart, the couple were excited. "They were lovely, very relaxed and very charming and clearly in love with each other," Cathcart told PEOPLE.

The two did not specify an exact date for their wedding.

October 9, 2011: Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell tie the knot

McCartney and Shevell exchanged vows during a simple, afternoon ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall, where they were greeted with cheers upon their arrival.

It was a family affair — Paul's daughter Stella designed both the wedding dress and her father's suit. His daughter Mary took photographs and his youngest daughter, Beatrice, was the flower girl. Paul's only son, James, toasted the couple during their reception, along with Shevell's son, Arlen. Paul's brother, Mike McGear, served as the best man.

Also on hand to support the couple were Shevell's cousin Walters, Ringo Starr and wife Barbara Bach and George Harrison's widow, Olivia.

The newlyweds then headed to McCartney's home to celebrate with an intimate party that featured a vegetarian menu. They served two wedding cakes — a vegan offering and a traditional recipe.

McCartney also unveiled a special song for his bride at their wedding reception. "They had a lovely dance together," McGear said. He described the wedding as, "Fabulous. Beautiful. It was just lovely and peaceful. Smashing lovely feel. I'm happy for my brother, he's a lovely brother."

The musician made sure to toast John Lennon on what would have been his 71st birthday.

October 2011: Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell enjoy a Caribbean honeymoon

The newlyweds headed off on a romantic honeymoon to the Caribbean island of Mustique shortly after their wedding. Their resort of choice was The Firefly, which only has five guest rooms.

May 4, 2018: Nancy Shevell joins Paul McCartney for Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

In 2018, McCartney was declared a Companion of Honour by the Royal Family for his contribution to music. Shevell joined him for the prestigious ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.

November 27, 2019: Paul McCartney performs at Nancy Shevell's holiday party

McCartney proved he's not just a rock star, but the star of the office Christmas party, too. He surprised Shevell and her co-workers at New England Motor Freight with an impromptu performance of "I Saw Her Standing There."

The party lasted until midnight and McCartney and Shevell stayed until the end, also dancing along to Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love."

February 14, 2022: Paul McCartney posts a Valentine's Day tribute to Nancy Shevell

The musician shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Valentine's Day in 2022. " 'Swing and sway on Valentine's Day' - Paul ❤️," he captioned a photo of Shevell smiling.