Paul McCartney Takes the 'Mannequin Challenge': Watch His Hilarious Video
Rock legend Paul McCartney decided to get in on the latest viral craze by posting a "mannequin challenge" video set to Rae Sremmurd's song, "Black Beatles"
Rock legend Paul McCartney decided to get in on the latest viral craze by posting a “mannequin challenge” video to his twitter account earlier this morning. Set to hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd‘s appropriately-titled “Black Beatles,” the former Beatle froze in please while kneeling on the bench at his baby grand piano.
“Black Beatle, bitch, me and Paul McCartney related,” Rae Sremmurd rapped while the man himself… well, just kinda stood there. If the whole music thing falls through, McCartney, 74, definitely has a promising career as a department store dummy. Maybe his fashion designer-daughter Stella could help make that happen.
Sir Paul is not the first celeb to get in on the fun. Just last week, Destiny’s Child reformed to tackle the challenge themselves. The band members decided to take a break from celebrating Kelly Rowland’s son Titan’s 2nd birthday at Snooknuk Café in Los Angeles to freeze like mannequins for under a minute.
“The girls were really lovely and it was like no time had passed between them. They had the best time in Snooknuk’s play area. Seemed like it brought out the inner child in them,” a party onlooker tells PEOPLE.