Springsteen wished McCartney "80 more years of glory days" before performing his 1984 hit "Glory Days" with the former Beatle, whose 80th birthday is on June 18

Paul McCartney Joined Onstage in New Jersey by Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi for Final Tour Date

Paul McCartney formed a supergroup — no, not a mini Beatles reunion — at his latest concert.

During the final tour date of his Got Back Tour at New Jersey's Metlife Stadium on Thursday, two days before the rock legend's June 18 birthday, McCartney welcomed special guests Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi onstage for a jam session.

Springsteen, 72, performed his own 1984 hit "Glory Days" alongside McCartney, 79, before they delivered a rendition of the Beatles' "I Wanna Be Your Man," written by the stadium headliner and John Lennon, which was originally recorded by the Rolling Stones in 1963 before the iconic English boy band released their version on the With the Beatles album later the same year.

Onstage, McCartney referred to Springsteen's appearance as a "birthday present to myself." Before performing "Glory Days," the Born in the U.S.A. rocker wished the former Beatle "80 more years of glory days."

Later, Bon Jovi, balloons in hand, came onstage to sing "Happy Birthday" to McCartney, and he returned at the end of the concert along with Springsteen to sing "The End" from the Beatles' Abbey Road album.

Springsteen seems to be making a habit out of jumping onstage with other bands in his home state, as he joined Coldplay at Metlife Stadium earlier this month to perform "Working on a Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark."

Lead singer Chris Martin, 45, kicked things off with a brief fireworks display, after which he teased that there was some "magic…[in] the building."

Coldplay with Bruce Springsteen - Working on a Dream, Dancing in the Dark - MetLife Stadium 6/5/22 Chris Martin and Bruce Springsteen | Credit: TapeheadToo/Youtube

"I have a tattoo on my arm, which is cause this person is my hero," he said. "And please welcome — I can't believe we get to say it — but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen."

The "Born to Run" singer then appeared on stage and shared a hug with Martin to the tune of thousands cheering "Bruuuuuuce."

"Thank you! Hello New Jersey!" he said. "Like Chris said, he's had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I gotta sing it.

Last month, Springsteen announced he and the E Street Band will be touring the world starting in February 2023, their first tour in six years.

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival on November 08, 2021 in New York City. Bruce Springsteen | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"It's kind of mind-boggling, to be honest with you," the singer told SiriusXM channel E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo. "It doesn't feel that long, but… I've got the jones to play live very badly at this point. So I'm deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans."